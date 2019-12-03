Green machine powers to Queensland Championship Depth on show as Ipswich powers to State Cup

IPSWICH’S open men captured the Senior State Cup to confirm the city’s standing as one of Queensland’s leading touch centres.

The women’s 40s too illustrated the class which regularly graces the One Mile fields as they romped to runner up at Coomera.

An elated Ipswich Touch Association secretary Brad Smith said he would like to see considerably more of the talented crop of youths selected to represent the south-west Queensland region on the back of the success.

He said the open men and women’s 20s line-ups were stacked with up-and-comers who had discovered the belief they could match it with the best and were destined for higher honours.

“Management at Ipswich touch is extremely impressed with the performances,” he said.

“They are definitely good enough (to play in the National Touch League) and they have to believe that. They have gone from kids to mature adults very quickly.”

The men in green reigned supreme over Brothers 7-5 in Sunday’s entertaining state final. Aaron Rosen was instrumental, earning player of the match for his efforts.

Smith refereed the decider.

He could not speak higher of the on-field leadership displayed by Lachlan Beeston.

“He really stood up in the last couple of minutes,” Smith said.

“It was the second highest ranked division behind men’s premier, so it was not an easy division. Management is so impressed with the players, supporters, coaches and everybody involved that all came together.”

The women’s 40s led by well-respected talisman Toni Notley progressed all the way to the decisive clash, only to fall agonisingly short, beaten by Palm Beach Currumbin 2-1 in a gritty defensive struggle.

“With the women’s experience, this is where we thought we might excel,” Smith said.

“They got through to the grand final but went down unfortunately.”

The women 20s entered a challenging star-studded division featuring a glut of representative talent.

A determined Ipswich defied more fancied opponents to record three wins and a draw from seven games.

Smith said it was a learning curve facing some of the genuine powerhouses but the women grew in confidence immeasurably.

“We are thrilled with the exceptional results but we are even more pleased with the way all of our players conducted themselves,” he said.

Smith said he was excited by the performances of both Ipswich and the neighbouring Springfield association’s teams, and he hoped they would flow-into improved showings by south-west in March’s National Touch league.

He said the first Senior State Cup in five years was exceptionally well-run, with more than 100 teams taking part over three days as the affiliate associations jumped at the chance to test their depth.

“It was very professional,” he said.

“Right up with what you would expect in 2019 in terms of livestreaming, participation and inclusivity. There was also a special competition for kids with special needs, which was fantastic to see.”

Smith said there was a friendly and welcoming atmosphere and the presence of interstate and overseas teams only added diversity, with the Japanese setting a shining example off the field.

He said rival players even traded gear at the competition’s conclusion in a show of sportsmanship and mateship.