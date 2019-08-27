Green machine continues finals' charge

STRONG FOUNDATIONS: Ipswich Rangers under-13s contest a line-out. The club's under-13 green team has had a great year learning and developing the skills of the game.

STRONG FOUNDATIONS: Ipswich Rangers under-13s contest a line-out. The club's under-13 green team has had a great year learning and developing the skills of the game.

RUGBY UNION: Ipswich Rangers under-13 division three green squad enters a qualifying final after putting Norths to the sword 36-24 on Sunday at Ashgrove.

The Steve Woodruffe-coached green machine will face GPS gold for a place in the big dance from 9.40am at Norths Rugby Club, Wooloowin.

Ipswich Rangers division one coach Hiwa Gregory said Woodruffe had been upskilling players and instilling them with the self-belief required to succeed.

He said the division three team had improved exponentially and approached the season-defining fixture with faith in their ability after finishing the regular season strongly.

"They have bonded together really well,” Gregory said.

"It would be really good to see both of the club's teams make it through to the grand final.”

Gregory said training with the under-13 Ipswich white team had helped the green machine to sharpen its backline movements and bolster its defence.

It is hoped a similar build up will have both Rangers' units hitting their peak over the next two weeks.

Fullback Zack Harrison-McKenzie was among the stars against Norths.

He scorched the opposition with his pace and defiant fend to cross for a try.

Prop Leevai Tauiliili was a wrecking ball in the middle.

The skilful forward's ability to offload at will also caused headaches for his opponents.

He was supported capably by tireless number eight Xander Johnson who ran hard and tackled his heart out all game.

Off the back of the quality forward play, Harrison Woodruffe jagged a try.

Electrifying winger Mason Plummer also showed his finishing class.

He found himself on the end of some fluent backline movements to pick up a rare hat-trick, while Thomas Mitchie nailed three conversions to seal the result.