Green light for mall demolition as CBD on cusp of works

ON THE BALL: Work is set to commence on the demolition of the Ipswich Mall as the CBD transformation takes the next step.

THE MOMENT the Ipswich public has been waiting years for has now arrived.

Work on the demolition of the Ipswich CBD will start next week after the tender was awarded to Hutchinson Builders.

The work, which will begin at the Bremer River end of Ipswich City Square shopping centre where the old Woolworths was located, is the first tangible step towards the $150 million redevelopment of the CBD being realised.

Ipswich City Properties chairman Paul Tully said the demolition and subsequent construction would be a major boost to employment in the city.

He said demolition crews would begin almost immediately on the former Woolworths supermarket and surrounds now that months of detailed planning, engineering studies and approvals had been finalised.

"Work site establishment and closures of some mall areas will begin next Wednesday,” Cr Tully said.

"The good news is that the multi-level car park will remain open during demolition and construction.

"Around the corner in Union Place meticulous planning on the preservation of Murphy's Pub will also allow for work to begin on preserving this inner city heritage building.

"The redevelopment will offer the opportunity for more than 200 Ipswich residents to be employed during demolition and construction.

"This will put to bed all the negativity about this development that some people have been spruiking for a long time.”

Cr Tully said Hutchinson Builders was "well regarded and has a close association over many years with Ipswich including the construction of the Icon Tower in Bell St and the refurbishment of Fire Station 101”.

PROGRESS: EPC Pacific managing director Patrick Smith, Paul Tully, Paul Pisasale and Andrew Antoniolli with the plans for the Ipswich CBD. Rob Williams

Mayor Paul Pisasale said the public would soon see the installation of hoardings, extra lighting and directional signs to and from the multi-level car park.

"I encourage people to continue to support the retailers and take a look at what is happening when that crashing ball starts taking down some of the old parts of the mall, but not the heritage parts,” he said.

"We are preserving that.

"The rebuild will create one of the best city centres in the country.

"This is crunch time, when the rubber hits the road. This is the start of the new CBD and the moment in time everybody has been waiting for.

"The only way we will save these retailers is to build a strong city heart.”

Cr Pisasale said the council would keep retailers informed about the work as it progressed.

"All mall retailers and stakeholders will be given a full update at a special meeting early next week,” he said.

"Dominques French Baker will remain open so I encourage everyone to support this business and other mall businesses during construction.

Cr Pisasale said that as the work program begins there would be some alternative arrangements to access the car park with approximately 500 car parks on levels three and five remaining open.

"The small car park on the former Woolworth's loading dock level will close to become a dedicated space for tradespeople and construction crews,” Cr Pisasale said.

Cr Andrew Antoniolli has assured the public that Murphy's Town Pub would be preserved and reopened with a new lease on life.

"Work will start in a matter of days,” he said.

"It will involve the temporary removal of a section of the façade while work is undertaken.

"This facade will then be reinstalled with major cracks repaired to bring the old building back to its former glory.”