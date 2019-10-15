Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GREEN LIGHT: A wind farm has been approved south west of Gladstone. (AP Photo/Matt Young,File)
GREEN LIGHT: A wind farm has been approved south west of Gladstone. (AP Photo/Matt Young,File)
News

Green light for $350m wind farm

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Oct 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 15th Oct 2019 9:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A $350 million wind farm south-west of Gladstone set to create 150 jobs, has been given the go-ahead by the Queensland Government.

The project is expected to generate around 180 megawtts at capacity, enough to power 120,000 homes - around five times the number of Gladstone house.

The project is being undertaken by Orange Creek Energy Pty Ltd, a subsidiary renewable energy company of Lacour Energy based in Brisbane.

Director James Townsend said the wind farm, located in the Banana Range 20km west of Biloela, will produce most of its power at night from the area known for its strong overnight winds.

"The onsite powerline and excellent wind resource mean that the project can supply competitively priced electricity," Mr Townsend said.

"The project is very complementary to the daytime energy from rooftop solar and the solar farms that have recently been built in Queensland.

"We estimate there will be an injection of $30-40 million into the regional economy during the construction through the employment of local contractors and service providers.

"We are also going to provide $100,000 each year to support projects or initiatives in nearby communities through a community benefits fund."

Minister for Planning Cameron Dick said the project will provide a huge boost for the local enconomy.

"With up to 150 construction jobs and up to 15 ongoing jobs, the Banana Range Wind Farm will not only generate electricity for homes and businesses but will be an economic energy source for the surrounding region," Mr Dick said.

"Besides the great environmental benefits for Queensland, investment in projects such as this also creates a flow-on economic effect for local businesses and assists in diversifying the town's economy."

The site will be home to 50 turbines. Construction will begin in 2020 and take about two years. It will not impact on the lifespan of existing generators.

approval banana range wind farm lacour energy orange creek energy pty ltd wind farm
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Controversial senator backs local candidate in mayor race

    premium_icon Controversial senator backs local candidate in mayor race

    Council News A controversial politician has backed a local candidate in the race to the mayor's chair in the March 2020 local government elections.

    IN COURT: Full names of 106 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 106 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    Milat brother faces court on string of fraud charges

    premium_icon Milat brother faces court on string of fraud charges

    News The crimes were described as having a ‘huge’ impact on the community

    REVEALED: Which Ipswich schools receive the most funding

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which Ipswich schools receive the most funding

    Education A full list of schools is available for comparison.