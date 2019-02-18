Green hints at Cowboys goal kicking options

COWBOYS coach Paul Green has hinted at the club's first choice goal kicker as he looks to fill the void left by Johnathan Thurston this season.

The expected departure of Ethan Lowe to South Sydney is also set to leave the club without one of their more experienced kickers, who kicked 79.66% in 2017 when he replaced the injured Thurston as goalkicker for the season.

The signing of Brisbane Bronco Jordan Kahu would also bolster the club's goal kicking options as the Cowboys look to poach the Kiwi international as a replacement for Ben Barba.

However, Green said there were still a number of goal kicking options in his current squad he could choose from.

The head coach earmarked young gun Jake Clifford as a serious contender for the role following his performance in last season's Intrust Super Cup, kicking at a 73% conversion rate.

"Lowie did it previously," he said.

Jake Clifford is a strong chance to win goal-kicking duties at the Cowboys.

"Feldty (Kyle Feldt) was a goal-kicker in the under-20s, he's got a good kick on him. I know Morgo hits them alright too but he hasn't been doing too much at training. Then Cliffo, if he's in the side, he's a good kicker."

Clifford is set to be picked in the halves for the Cowboys trial match against the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday and will have a chance to cement the No.6 jersey.

Thurston has had big wraps on the young 21-year-old, who played alongside him on six occasions last season.

"It was unbelievable (playing with JT)," Clifford said.

"I grew up looking up to JT and getting to play alongside him was very special for me.

"I haven't seen too much of him (at training) actually. I've got Morgo and Greeny and Te. We're all learning off each other."