Green bin program converts tonnes of organics waste

TONNES of household food and garden waste is being transformed into high-grade compost in the state's only dedicated organics recycling program.

Ipswich's landmark Food Organics, Garden Organics recycling initiative - known as the Green Waste Service - is the only dedicated program of its kind in Queensland.

It converts tonnes of household food and garden waste into high-grade compost that boosts soil health.

Under the program, organics recycling company NuGrow receives green waste from more than 16,600 households across the city.

NuGrow managing director Roy Wilson said the team was proud to be growing the environmental recycling program.

"In the past 12 months alone, the program has grown by 15 per cent as households continue to sign up for the kerbside service," he said.

"The compost produced over the years is enough to revegetate 66ha of land - or the equivalent of 66 typical football fields.

"Recycling offers far greater benefits to the environment and our communities than sending it to landfill and, considering it's an opt-in service, the popularity and recent growth shows just how committed Ipswich is to a healthy environment."

Mr Wilson said the Food Organics, Garden Organics program put Ipswich ahead of other Queensland councils when it comes to diverting waste from landfill.

Ipswich City Council Works, Parks and Recreation chief operating officer Bryce Hines said the program started when the council introduced an optional green waste bin service.

"In that time, we've collected more than 22,000 tonnes of household waste, which the contractor has turned into 14,000 tonnes of high-grade compost," he said.

About 40 per cent of standard household bins include compostable organics.