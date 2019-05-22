Green and Independent parties show Ipswich changing

Mother-of-four Michelle Duncan and The Greens candidate said Ipswich is slowly turning green.

IPSWICH'S greenest candidates in the Federal Election commanded 12 per cent of the vote between them, showing a home-grown concern for the environment.

The Greens candidate, mum-of-four Michelle Duncan said she was "shocked" and "frustrated" with the Labor win.

"A lot of us did not see that coming (the Coalition win), it seemed like a home run for Labor," she said.

"And close to home with Shayne Neumann and Blair - it's such a safe Labor seat so to see it become marginal is really shocking for me.

"In the long run it's probably a good thing to become a marginal seat, we won't be taken for granted."

The swing for the Greens was positive this election, despite Labor losing massive traction in Queensland.

"It's a positive swing and that's the main thing I need to take away from it, Ipswich isn't traditionally open to The Greens' messages," Ms Duncan said.

Alone Ms Duncan's team captured 8.6 per cent of the vote, about 6800 votes, while independent candidate Simone Karandrews, with her strong environmental and community focus netted 3.94 per cent or 3100 votes.

"We need the policy nationally going forward for management for climate change," she said, "Not that that's the only thing, locally, specifically, roads and infrastructure, health care, aged care, education, they were all take top billing."

"The results were really encouraging and the feedback that I've had from people, the Blair electorate has been phenomenal and had lots of good compliments the campaign."

Ms Karandrews said running as an independent she was a jack of all trades and running on a shoestring budget.

"I hope that I presented the sensible centre, that's what I wanted to be, an option for people to choose an independent who didn't want to choose an independent who isn't aligned with (the far right)."

At just shy of four per cent of the Blair electorate's vote, Ms Karandrews toppled the other independents whose policies included stopping immigration, gay marriage and welfare for single mothers..

"Realistically when you look at the numbers and look at the previous independents that have run, it really does show you people are open to an independent who does have a reasonable view on issues," Ms Karandrews said.

Ms Karandrews also believes being a marginal seat will attract more money and funding to the Blair electorate and warned incumbent Labor MP Shayne Neumann to take heed of the results.

"He really needs to start to take notice of what the community is asking of him and extract benefit for them," she said.