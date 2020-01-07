Green and gold on track for state glory

CRICKET: A tremendous run chase has delivered South-east Queensland a confidence-building first-up win at the Sunshine Coast Summer under-14 Development carnival yesterday.

Chasing 9/187 in a shortened 44 over match after tight bowling from Hayden Steinhardt 2/16, Balian Herd 2/20 and Logan Gilchrist 2/26, SEQ were set up for victory by a magnificent 63 not out from Daniel Watters.

Gilchrist also stood up with the willow, posting a well-constructed 53.

The dual half centuries were highlights of the opening day but the overall team performance was the most satisfying aspect.

Manager Andrew Tiley will be hoping the squad maintains its attention to detail and application throughout the week as it pushes towards the trophy.

Should they play to their potential he expects them to be more than competitive.

“Hopefully, we can win quite a few games and be close to the final on Friday at Nambour Showgrounds,” he said.

“That would be great.

“We have good solid batting. Our openers and middle order are solid.

“And we also have a really strong bowling line-up.”

Two teams from Sunshine Coast, Met South West and Gold Coast are taking part.

Brisbane North, Darling Downs and South-east are also supplying sides for the annual competition which aims to upskill players and give them an opportunity to play high level rep cricket.

Tiley said the priority for his troops would be to hone basic skills and execute in pressure situations.

He said uniting in pursuit of a common goal would also be vital to their aspirations.

“The main thing will be ensuring they gel and work as a team,” he said.

“They are all individuals from different walks of life and clubs.

“Some may be superstars at their clubs but they need to come together.

“They all have a role.

“We’ll be focusing on the basics and doing the small stuff and one percenters right.

“Hopefully, they stick together and become mates.”

Unfortunately, Max Bishop suffered an injury to ligaments in his shoulder just days before due to line up for SEQ at the tournament.

Demonstrating the kind of stuff Max is made of, he is on hand running water and supporting his teammates.

Tiley said the boys had been selected because they had shown particular promise and many of them were expected to go onto higher honours in years to come.

South-east Queensland are taking on a Brisbane North side that is expected to be the benchmark today.

After 29 overs, the green and gold had the heavyweight on the ropes at 7/103.

Tomorrow, they face Met South West in what is expected to be another extremely difficult proposition.

SEQ wraps up the pool stage with a local derby against the ever-competitive Gold Coast region. The playoffs are on Friday at fields around the Sunshine Coast.