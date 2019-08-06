Green and gold big improvers at rugby state championship

RUGBY UNION: The Met West under-12 rugby union team tested its mettle against the state's best at the Queensland School Sport Championships at Townsville.

Bolstered by the presence of a six-strong Ipswich Rangers contingent, Met West performed admirably finishing a commendable fourth out of ten regions.

Spearheaded by flyhalf son of Ipswich Jets coach Ben Walker, Tyson, the talent-rich outfit swept all-comers in the early rounds to progress to the semi-final.

Facing Met East for a place in the decider, the side's chances were cruelled when one of its most influential players sustained a suspected spinal injury.

Fortunately, he was later cleared of serious injury.

His teammates, battled relentlessly but went down 21-0 to the eventual victors.

Met West lifted again the next day for the third place playoff against Sunshine Coast. Despite another committed performance, the green and gold suffered a narrow defeat.

Coach Redbank Plains State High teacher Ratu Maseinawa said the result was particularly pleasing as Met West finished higher than previous seasons.

"It was a very big improvement,” he said.

"They were a really good bunch of boys. The main thing is the kids learn a lot and have the opportunity to develop friendships.

"The culture we are trying to build in Met West encourages the kids to enjoy the companionship, team spirit and working hard together. The parents and kids loved it. They really enjoyed the trip.”

Maseinawa said Walker and front rowers Taukie Maile and Tyrece Herniman were among the team's standouts.

"They are very promising players,” he said. "Tyson is a very good flyhalf and Tauki and Tyrece are outsanding forwards.”

Met West under-12 rugby union team: Taukie Maile, Caleb West, Tyrece Herniman, Hayden Cumming, Henric Stoessel, Finn Kendall, Ethan Ramsay, Isikeli Kaufusi, Mitchell Moss, Tyson Walker, Flynn Baker, Aidan Rasmussen, Robbie Piutau, Jet Cameron, Austen Neame, Jotoa Lealiiee, Sam Martin, Dylon Palupe-Taufa, Flynn Jenvey, Kofoa Maile, Taylor Magele, Bailey Vang and Ezra Loli.

Browns Plains SS, Ipswich Grammar, Algester SS, West Moreton Anglican College, Moggill SS, Springfield Lakes SS, St Mary's Catholic Primary, Oxley SS, St Peters Lutheran College Indooroopilly, Brisbane Boys College, Goodna SS, Ironside SS, St Bernadine's and Pullenvale SS were represented.