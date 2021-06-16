Menu
American model Gabi Grecko, who married Geoffrey Edelsten in 2015, has made a surprising claim about her marriage to the eccentric businessman.
Celebrity

Grecko’s shock claim about Edelsten

by Andrew Bucklow
16th Jun 2021 12:03 PM

Gabi Grecko has claimed she was still married to Geoffrey Edelsten when he died last Friday.

Grecko and Edelsten were married in 2015 but their relationship ended just a few months later.

The US-based model claimed on Instagram overnight that she never got divorced from the eccentric businessman.

"For people who have asked. No, me and Geoffrey were still married when he passed away, no divorce, widowed," she wrote in a post on her Instagram story.

Gabi Grecko posted this on Instagram.
Gabi Grecko with Geoffrey Edelsten.
Grecko has made several comments about Edelsten on social media since his death.

On Monday she posted a comment on Instagram from one of her followers named "mollybolly70".

The person's comment said: "I met Mr Edelsten at a hospital in Australia three years ago. He told me that Gabi is the only woman that he has ever loved and that he can never love another woman. He also mentioned that unlike the others, she was not with him for his money and that he intends to leave her something in his last will and testament upon his passing.

"He said Gabi never judged him and made him feel youthful and optimistic about life again," the post continued. "I myself do not know Gabi nor have I ever met her but I can vouch that she is not a gold digger and never leached on Mr Edelsten for money."

Grecko also hit back at another follower who commented on her Instagram after Edelsten's death: "Your cash cow died, huh?"

Grecko replied: "We separated five years ago I support myself, my estranged ex-husband does not support me! And when I married him he was already bankrupt and I didn't care."

Gabi Grecko with Geoffrey Edelsten after he proposed to her on one knee in the Birdcage at Flemington Racecourse during the Melbourne Cup.
Gabi Grecko with Geoffrey Edelsten after he proposed to her on one knee in the Birdcage at Flemington Racecourse during the Melbourne Cup.

Grecko also referenced the apprehended violence order that Edelsten took out against her in 2017, writing: "The AVO was more of a hurt thing, he was hurt I had left and everyone responds differently."

She continued: "Also we did date about five months two years before we split for good. I did love him, it's weird you think @jrocknthm that I wouldn't love him when everyone is more infatuated with his lifestyle and how unique and driven and colourful he was, you think I couldn't love the coolest person most original in all of Australia?

"Stop with the negativity and bad articles just leave him in peace you can express yourselves when the body isn't still warm," Grecko wrote on Instagram. "Respect is respect, let him have his burial. In peace. All the information coming out right now isn't appropriate."

 

 

Originally published as Grecko's shock claim about Edelsten

