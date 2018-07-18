GREAZEFEST: Vintage loving seamstress makes finals

OOH LA LA: Sharleen Dutton aka Miss Audrey Azure will take part in the GreazeFest Kustom Kulture Festival.

OOH LA LA: Sharleen Dutton aka Miss Audrey Azure will take part in the GreazeFest Kustom Kulture Festival. Rob Williams

MUM Sharleen Dutton has style.

The Ipswich seamstress and rockabilly lover is a finalist in the upcoming Hot Rod Belle Pinup Parade at this year's GreazeFest.

For 28-year-old Sharleen, aka Miss Audrey Azure, making the finals is a bit of a fairy tale.

She first fell in love with the rockabilly style that now dominates her wardrobe at GreazeFest.

"It was at GreazeFest when it was at Rocklea that I first caught the bug," she said.

"Seeing all the girls dressed up, all the beautiful cars - I just fell in love with the style.

"My dad was always into Morris cars. He was always tinkering with them, he was a bit of a collector."

Even when she's doing the groceries Sharleen rocks her pin-up look.

While she's confident in the style, she's a bit nervous heading into the competition.

"It's my first time in the competition," Sharleen said.

"I'm excited but a bit nervous and anxious."

When Sharleen takes to the stage, she will be wearing an outfit she designed and made herself, a skill she learnt from her partner.

"My whole outfit will be handmade. My mother used to sew all our dresses when I was growing up but I never learned. Patterns were gibberish to me and they still are, but now I have a translator."

"I've been sewing a lot these days, mostly so I have unique outfits for competitions."

But Sharleen isn't giving anything away before the big outfit reveal.

"It's a secret so people will have to come and see," she said.

GreazeFest attracts more than 10,000 visitors each year.

The 2018 event will feature a jam-packed entertainment program with Australian and international rockabilly performers, pin-up parades, art exhibitions, pinstripers, tiki carvers, tattoo parlours, a vintage market village and dazzling hot rod displays.

Event organiser Lori Lee Cash said the annual festival has become an iconic event, with all generations coming along year after year.

"We are gearing up for an exciting GreazeFest in 2018, that will see people of all walks of life come together to celebrate our wonderful culture and lifestyle," Ms Cash said.

"Nineteen years ago, we decided to create an event that saw like-minded folk get together to enjoy classic cars, vintage culture and rockabilly music. It's evolved into a massive event, that has become a highlight on many people's calendars - our community is full of friendly, colourful characters and we expect this year's festival to be bigger and bolder than before."

GreazFest Kustom Kulture Festival #19 will be held at the Redlands Showgrounds from August 3 to 5.

See www.greazefest.com for more information.