Greatest sporting movies to enjoy at home

BOMBER'S BLAST

WHILE in isolation, the TV is getting a working over in almost every household.

I have delved into the movie banks and come up with some great sporting movies to enjoy.

Firstly, it's time to get the Rocky Trilogy on and watch Stallone in possibly the greatest movies of all time.

If American sports are your go, check out true story movies like Coach Carter, Blindside, Rudy, Remember the Titans, We are Marshall, The Rookie, Hoosiers or Invincible.

However, one of my favourites is Miracle, which tells the story of the US Olympic ice hockey team.

Kurt Russell is brilliant in this movie as coach Herb Brooks. He matches up against the seemingly unbeatable Russian team at the 1980 Winter Olympic Games.

If comedy is your thing, watch Semi Pro, Uncle Drew, Major League, Cool Runnings, Blades of Glory, Dodgeball, Caddyshack, Talledega Nights or even the Bad News Bears.

My favourite comedy sporting movie is the classic Happy Gilmore, starring Adam Sandler.

Sport return hopes

THE Covid 19 crisis has decimated sports all around the world, with basically no sporting event not being touched.

While the major sports are waiting to hopefully restart in the future, that is not going to be the case for a few sports.

Already we have seen the cancellation of Wimbledon, one of the most famous tennis events on the calendar.

The Olympic Games, while not cancelled, have been moved back 12 months giving athletes a better chance to compete.

The NBA and EPL are two events that Australians take a strong interest in and both set of supporters are holding their breath for their respective sports to restart.

Closer to home, we won't see the mighty Ipswich Jets take the field as the Intrust Super Cup competition has been cancelled for this year.

We still hold hope that the Rugby League Ipswich competition may get off the ground.

Other local sporting competitions like soccer, union and basketball are also sitting back and waiting for them to get the all-clear to begin action.

Players from all sports hopefully are keeping themselves fit as possible, so when the time comes to start up, they are close to 100% as possible.

Quick thoughts

HEROES: 1. Peter V'Landys has been a godsend for rugby league. His strong leadership will be needed in the weeks ahead.

2. Thank God for racing. I am sure the horses, harness and greyhounds are keeping a lot of people occupied at the moment.

Villains: 1. The two Bulldogs players did the crime and now the NRL has given them their time. Both players have been deregistered from the sport.

2. Joey Leilua should concentrate on getting himself fit and perform for the Tigers before getting involved in off-field activities.

3. The grubs that stole the wallet of Aussie cricket skipper Tim Paine while he was setting up a gym at home.

Sporting birthdays: 1. 1928 - Earl Lloyd (first African American player in the NBA).

2. 1978 - Tommy Haas (German tennis player).

3. 1989 - Israel Folau (Australian rugby league and union player).

On this day: 1. 1935 - Yasuo Ikenada runs a world record time in the marathon with a time of 2.26.44.

2. 1988 - Mario Lemieux wins the NHL scoring title stopping Wayne Gretzky's run of the past seven years.

3. 1993 - 147th Grand National is declared void after 30 of the 39 runners continue racing after a false start.

4. 2019 - San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich is ejected after only 63 seconds.