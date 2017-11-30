Greater Springfield's most popular event on next weekend

Anthony and Rebekah Sligar enjoy attending the Robelle Domain Christmas Carols with their children Caleb (back left), Zeke, and baby Harper.

Anthony and Rebekah Sligar enjoy attending the Robelle Domain Christmas Carols with their children Caleb (back left), Zeke, and baby Harper. Rob Williams

GREATER Springfield's most popular community event will return bigger and better than ever next weekend.

The Orion Springfield Central Carols will be held at Robelle Domain Parklands on December 9 and will once again feature a night of Christmas carols, family fun activities and fireworks.

This year's theme is A Family Christmas and and Councillor David Morrison said it was a great way for the community to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.

"I think Christmas is a very special time of the year where we remember the birth of Christ together,” Cr Morrison said.

"I think this event is also really popular because of the professionalism of the artists and the production crew, which we have plenty of this year.

"There will once again be the animal farm as well as some of our regular performers and some new performers too.”

Augustine Heights residents Anthony and Rebekah Sligar are regular attendees of the event and said they looked forward to celebrating the night with their children Caleb, Zeke and baby Harper.

"We're looking forward to seeing the live animals again which were just amazing last year, the kids really loved that,” Mrs Sligar said.

"It's also a great opportunity to get family and friends together.”

The Orion Springfield Central Carols is presented by the Greater Springfield Combined Churches and will run from 5pm to 9pm on Saturday, December 9.

The event will be postponed to December 16 in the case of rain. For more information visit the Carols Robelle Domain 2017 Facebook event page.