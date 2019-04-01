Menu
Great Western Hotel's Denis Cox samples the new tofu T Bone, part of the hotels move to a vegan only menu.
News

Great Western Hotel stakes its future on tofu?

1st Apr 2019 1:00 AM | Updated: 6:08 AM
IN A bold move the iconic Great Western Hotel has gone meat-free!

The popular Rockhampton hotel will now feature the Bullhead Tofuhouse and Vegan Bar-B-Q.

General manager and part-owner Denis Cox is excited about the change.

"Very few people know that Rockhampton is also the tofu capital of Australia," the innovative businessman and former Beef Australia CEO said.

 

HAS BEAN: Great Western Hotel's Denis Cox samples the new tofu T-Bone, part of the hotel's move to a vegan-only menu.
"The public have been crying out for a Tofuhouse."

"With its smooth texture and delicious bold taste I'm sure we will have people lining up outside the door."

"Forget about your crumbed steak and sink your teeth into a delicious crumbed tofu."

He said local cowboys and bullriders were delighted with the change. Their only request was that there was also plenty of salad and lavender tea.

"Perhaps Beef Australia may consider introducing Tofu Australia in the non-Expo years," Mr Cox suggested.

When asked about the timing for the announcement, he said April 1 seemed about right.

