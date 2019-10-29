Menu
State title medal-winning Ipswich and District Athletic Club triple jumper Dahniella Pedroni with coach Ted Ruben in Cairns.
Athletics

Great state titles lift for Ipswich athletes

29th Oct 2019 10:00 AM

AN ever-improving group of Ipswich club athletes set 16 personal bests and shared in 14 medals at the recent Secondary School State Championships.

Fresh from being named Volunteer of the Year at the City of Ipswich Sports Awards, Ipswich and District Athletic Club president and coach Vic Pascoe praised those supporting the rising young stars.

"Without the support of parents and coaches Mick Moore, Darin Combs, Marty Stolberg, Ted Ruben, David Wright and friends, this batch of extremely talented athletes results would not happen,'' Pascoe said.

The latest group won five gold, three silver and six bronze medals at the state school titles in Cairns.

Madison Wells won her first state school title in the 17 years 100m hurdles after a series of challenges, including being rushed to hospital with heart concerns.

 

Gold medal-winning thrower Laylani Va'ai.
Rapidly rising Laylani Va'ai collected gold in the 16 years shotput (12.63m) and discus (39.75m). She is coached by Mick Moore, having risen through the Ipswich Little Athletics ranks.

Dahniella Pedroni won her gold medal with a personal best final leap of 11.44m in the 15 years triple jump. She is coached by Ipswich club mentor Ruben.

Working with Ipswich coach Mick Moore, Jessica Rowe continues to improve. She set personal bests in all her events, including a gold in the 14 years hammer throw (47.66m).

Rowe also won a silver medal in the 14 years javelin (35.80m).

 

Big improver Jessica Rowe.
Other silver medal winners were Charlize Goody (13 years javelin with a 41m personal best) and Kiara Condon (15 years shotput with a 12.74m PB).

Goody also won a bronze in the hammer throw with a personal best 42.03m effort.

She was joined on the podium by bronze medal-winning clubmates Erin Wright (in the 15 years 90m hurdles and 200m hurdles), Toby Stolberg (1.62m in 13yrs high jump), Sophie Wilkins (14yrs javelin with a 32.14m PB) and Haley Webber (17yrs 4x100m relay).

Other club athletes to set personal bests in Cairns included Stolberg (13yrs 80m hurdles), Webber (17yrs triple jump), Grace Bamford (13yrs 80m hurdles), Sienna Coulson (13yrs high jump) and Jet Nunez (13yrs 100m).

