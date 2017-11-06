Great start to annual Adopt-a-Family appeal

HELP NEEDED: Karen McCoombes of The Queensland Times is calling on the community to support the Adopt-a-Family Appeal.

THE generosity of the Ipswich community is once again shining through, with a number of businesses and residents jumping on board to support our annual Adopt-a-Family appeal.

The Queensland Times has teamed with a number of agencies to help close to 270 families enjoy the festive season with food on their tables and presents under their trees.

Since the appeal was launched, more than 80 families have already been adopted, which equals a quarter of the list.

People who sign up to the appeal will provide a food hamper for their adopted family. Donated food should be at least enough for the entire family to enjoy on Christmas Day, however, with school holidays being on, extra is always appreciated to see a family through the holiday season.

Your hamper can include basic food items such as long-life milk, cereal, custard, tinned fruit, tinned vegetables, pasta, cordial, packet jellies, biscuits, lollies and Christmas treats.

Some additional optional items which you may like to include washing powders, toilet paper, soap, toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, nappies, body lotion and pet food.

Christmas presents are also optional for your families, but are very welcome. It would make an exciting morning for the family to open up presents on December 25. Alcoholic or gambling gifts are strictly not permitted.

Adopt-a-Family co-ordinator Karen McCoombes said she was thrilled to see the city embrace the true meaning of Christmas.

"It is fantastic to see so many people phone in or drop in to the Queensland Times office to speak to me directly about helping a family in need this festive season," she said.

"There are so many people in our community who are struggling due to the increase in the cost of living and general day-to-day expenses, so when someone comes in to adopt a family, you will be assisting people who might not otherwise be able to provide a nice meal or provide a few little gifts for their little ones.

"Hardship can come in many different ways and can happen to anyone, which is very scary."

A number of larger businesses are helping to spread the Christmas cheer by signing up to adopt multiple families.

"I would personally like to thank a few businesses who are always big supporters of our annual appeal," Ms McCoombes said.

"Bendigo Bank have adopted 10 families, Urban Utilities have taken two very large families, the Ipswich Jets have taken four families and the Queensland Ambulance Service has adopted our largest family."

Ipswich Hospital and Ipswich City Council have also taken on numerous families with help from all different departments within their organisations.

While the appeal is off to a good start, Ms McCoombes is hoping more people will sign up to help make a positive difference to a family in need.

"There is still plenty of time to adopt a family," she said.

"We still have plenty of families who need our help, and I want to ensure every single one of them gets the help they need.

"But we need your help to do it," she said.

So drop in and see Karen today at the Queensland Times office, phone her on 38171786 or send an email to aaf@qt.com.au