Great news on Mitch as Knights enjoy Friday night fever

Ipswich Knights footballer Mitch Herrmann has been cleared of serious ankle damage. Picture: Darren J McCabe Photography

Ipswich Knights footballer Mitch Herrmann has been cleared of serious ankle damage. Picture: Darren J McCabe Photography

THE Ipswich Knights have received some welcome news as they prepare to maintain their recent Friday night record at Bundamba.

Skilful attacking midfielder Mitch Herrmann has been cleared of an ankle fracture meaning he can return to training and hopefully be back on the field soon.

That comes after initial fears he could be out for an extended period after suffering the injury in the Knights season-opening victory over Mitchelton.

Knights head coach Andy Ogden was delighted to have Herrmann on the comeback trail as the Ipswich side returns to the Football Queensland Premier League 1 competition following another FFA Cup victory.

“It’s great news on Mitch,’’ Ogden said.

“He’ll be down tonight training, doing some running and the expectation is 2-3 weeks (for his playing return).’’



The Knights host Holland Park Hawks on Friday night having overpowered Souths United 4-1 in extra-time to advance in the national knockout series.

“Especially in the second half, I thought we controlled the game well,’’ Ogden said.

Although needing additional time to break the deadlock, Ogden was happy with his team’s patience as Souths United ran out of proverbial legs.

HAT-TRICK HERO: Extra time helped Knights striker



Pleasing for the coach was having under-23 player Samson Juju score a late screamer in the match.

“He’s only 18,’’ Ogden said. “He’s been getting in good areas for the 23s but not quite finishing them off so that will give him some confidence.’’

Another promising player Nathan Singam, from the Lions, also received an opportunity in the FFA Cup.

“The fact that I got all the subs on and give them reasonable time was good,’’ Ogden said.

Ogden praised Knights captain Josh Wilson for an outstanding game in the round 6 FFA Cup clash.

“He run the show basically and was on the ball a lot,’’ the coach said.



The Knights have won four of their six premiership and FFA Cup games this season. They are fifth spot on the FQPL1 ladder.

The Knights were waiting to see who their next opponent will be in the FFA Cup seventh round.

Nick Piper is out with a hamstring injury for Friday night’s encounter.

However, young gun Darren “DJ’’ Barton is available to play for the top side and under 23s after serving his one-match suspension.

His brother Darryl scored the decisive hat-trick in the FFA Cup thriller.

Meanwhile, fourth-placed Western Pride face their biggest test of the Football Queensland Premier League 1 season so far against third-placed South West Queensland in Toowoomba.

Saturday night’s game will provide a timely measure of where Pride sit in this year’s league after three consecutive victories.

QUALITY RECRUIT: Italian makes early impact for Pride

The Western Pride women are also hoping to continue their winning run after beating Logan 4-2 last week.

The eighth-placed Pride women are off to Goodwin Park on Sunday night for their latest clash against Olympic. They have two wins, two draws and a loss.

SWEET SUCCESS: Pride women gaining momentum

In the Brisbane Premier League, Western Spirit meet Albany Creek away on Saturday night having lost 3-2 to second-placed The Lakes last weekend.

Spirit are mid-table with two wins and two losses, having been promoted to this year’s BPL.

GAME DAY

FQPL: Friday (7.30pm) - Ipswich Knights v Holland Park at Eric Evans Oval, Bundamba. Saturday (6pm) - Western Pride v South West Queensland at Clive Berghofer Stadium, Toowoomba.

NPLW: Sunday (6pm) - Western Pride v Olympic at Goodwin Park.

BPL: Saturday (7.10pm) - Western Spirit v Albany Creek at Wolter Park.