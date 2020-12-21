Great news for Knights: League’s best keeper keen to play on

Ipswich Knights goalkeeper Zayne Freiberg received top recognition in his first year back in higher level football. Picture: Cordell Richardson

FRESH from being named the league's premier goalkeeper, Zayne Freiberg has welcome news for his Ipswich Knights teammates and club supporters.

He is eager to lace on the boots and pull on the gloves again next season.

Freiberg, 32, was named Football Queensland Premier League (FQPL) Goalkeeper of the Year for his superb efforts in the just completed season.

The former international futsal player was a standout for his team, throwing himself around and showing he has lost little of his youthful agility.

Freiberg was awarded the top FQPL gong for the first time.

"It definitely was a surprise,'' the long-time Ipswich talent said.

"I know everyone said I had a pretty good season but you don't really expect to get that.''

Freiberg was happy with his effort after an injury scare at the start of the year.

"Just the consistency was the big one,'' Freiberg said.

After managing a hip flexor strain, he guarded the net in 18 FQPL matches.

He appreciated the help of the Knights coaching staff in his first year back in the Premier League competition after a stint with the Ipswich City Bulls.

"I'd say it's probably the best season I've definitely had,'' he said.

Freiberg also received the 2020 Knights Player's Player accolade for his team-minded approach.

In his first year back at the club, Freiberg was grateful for that honour with Josh Wilson recognised as Knights Player of the Year.

Ipswich Knights goalkeeper Zayne Freiberg. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Freiberg rated his performances against the competition's two best sides - Logan and South West Thunder - as the most satisfying.

Although the Knights lost, Freiberg enjoyed the added pressure of facing the most skilful strikers in the league.

Earlier in the year, Freiberg said some beneficial lifestyle changes had also revitalised his goalkeeping.

Freiberg's sporting boost came after getting married last year and trimming down more than 15kg to keep pace with demands in the FQPL competition.

After suffering his early season injury setback, COVID struck giving Freiberg time to rest and recover.

He returned after the extended competition break to regain peak fitness.

Rated by Knights coach Andy Ogden as up with the best in the league, Freiberg fulfilled the expectation by winning the FQPL award.

"Definitely,'' he answered, when asked about going again next year.

"I've already spoken to Andy and I'm ready to go.''

Freiberg will have a quiet Christmas with his family, running up to 5km twice a week and doing some core gym work to maintain his condition.