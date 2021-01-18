‘Great’ new feature on Woolies trolleys

An excited shopper has shared the new feature on Woolworths shopping trolleys after spotting it at a new Melbourne store.

The TikTok user - who goes by the username @zippysquid - created a video demonstrating the handy addition to shopping carts and it's proving popular with others online.

"Trolleys at Woolworths have phone holders now," the video reads.

The black plastic casing is attached to the handle and has a swivel catch across the front to keep your phone device in place while shopping.

It's not just the phone holder that is different, with the trolley being made of recycled green plastic rather than the traditional silver metal.

A shopper has spotted a new feature on Woolworths shopping trolleys. Picture: TikTok/zippysquid

Zippy Squid, whose account states he is a law student dedicated to fixing things, explains he saw the trolley at a new "modern" Melbourne store that has adopted Woolworths new Scan&Go technology that allows shoppers to scan products with their smartphone as they walk the store.

The trolleys fitted with phone holders were first trialled as part of its Scan&Go app at its Double Bay store in Sydney in 2018.

"At Woolworths we're always looking at ways to bring new and convenient shopping experiences to our customers," a spokesperson for the supermarket told news.com.au.

"The mobile phone holders were introduced in stores with Scan&Go technology to help customers easily scan products with their smartphone as they walked through the store and paid through the Woolworths App.

"We're delighted to hear the positive feedback from customers."

The trolleys are now in over 20 stores across the country, with people describing the feature as "game changing".

"We have them at a few of our local Woolies too … so much easier to use when scanning items whilst shopping," one person responded to the video.

"We have them in most Woolworths in Qld too," another said.

While one woman wrote: "That's great, need mobile phone holders on trolleys because a lot of shopping lists these days are digital."

There are now phone holders on some trolleys as well as the fact the cart is now plastic instead of metal. Picture: TikTok/zippysquid

However, not everyone has the handy addition to the trolleys just yet.

"I'm in WA and we don't have this," one bloke said.

"Not in my Woolies," someone else chipped in.

Some said they would take a "hard pass" using the new feature, reeling off a list of reasons why the phone holder was a problem for them.

"This screams coronavirus," one said.

"Considering people use their phones whilst on the toilet … I'll take a hard pass using that," another agreed.

"Someone else could steal my phone whilst I'm grabbing bananas," one person mused.

The latest addition to the supermarket's trolleys comes after a savvy shopper uncovered a clever hack for the self-service check-outs.

TikTok user @EbonyHit blew minds around the country when she revealed the small-sized shopping trolley slides effortlessly into the space next to the kiosk where customers would usually place a basket.

Her clip quickly went viral, clocking up 2.2 million views to date since it was shared in April last year.

