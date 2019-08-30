Great Ipswich footy partnership ends: Shane leaves with Ben

LAST STAND: Ipswich Jets co-coaches Shane and Ben Walker are overseeing the Intrust Super Cup team for the final time in Sunday's match against Sunshine Coast.

RUGBY LEAGUE: As if the Ipswich Jets needed any more motivation to cause a massive boilover in Sunday's final Intrust Cup game of the season.

They received it at training last night.

Co-coach Shane Walker is joining his brother Ben in guiding the Jets side for the final time in Sunday's away clash with competition leaders Sunshine Coast.

After Ben announced his decision to move aside recently, Shane told the players of his intentions at training, bringing an end to one of the most successful coaching partnerships in Ipswich sport.

Sunday's game will be the Walker brothers' 219th match in the state league and 220th game overall, including their State Championship victory against Newcastle in 2015.

After his 11-year association with the club, Shane said he would further his coaching development elsewhere, with the goal of one day working in the NRL.

His decision follow's Ben's similar plans to take a break before pursuing future options.

"Shane has made a significant contribution to our club and we will be forever grateful,'' Jets CEO Richard Hughes said.

"I wish Shane and his brother Ben all the best in the next phase of their coaching journey.''

Shane began his career at the Jets in 2009 as an assistant coach, taking over as co-coach with Ben in 2011.

The Jets would go on to make the finals that year, before winning the Intrust Super Cup and NRL State Championship four years ago.

Ipswich Jets chairman Steve Johnson also wished Shane well.

"Shane is a terrific coach who I sincerely hope gets an opportunity in the NRL; he deserves it and will be a success,'' Johnson said.

"Shane and Ben have changed the way people think about the game, with many of their unique tactics now being embraced by NRL coaches. They've not only demonstrated a capacity to innovate, but the courage to back themselves, a rare combination in a code that rewards sameness."

Hughes said the Jets would shortly announce their plans on how they intend to take the club into a new era.

Intrust Super Cup Rd 23: Sunday (1.10pm) - Ipswich Jets v Sunshine Coast Falcons at Sunshine Coast Stadium.