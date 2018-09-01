Great homes and family-oriented community at Eastern Heights

EASTERN Heights is one of the most sought after and desirable suburbs in the Ipswich area.

With its great homes, affordable pricing and family-oriented community, the suburb is 'just right'.

Sales partner with Raine and Horne Ipswich, Denise Varigos, said there were many things to love about Eastern Heights.

"I love its proximity to Queens Park with all it has to offer, from its peaceful Japanese garden to the animal park and kid-friendly play areas," she said.

"It's just a stone's throw to the vibrant Ipswich CBD, yet Eastern Suburbs has a welcoming residential feel.

"Larger block sizes and a great mix of colonials, Queenslanders and post-war homes, makes it such a great family suburb.

"Buyers want a large block. They want to be able to buy a colonial home or an affordable home.

"They want CBD conveniences. They want access to good schools. They want a corner store.

"They can get everything their heart desires in Eastern Heights."

Ms Varigos said that from a real estate agent's perspective, Eastern Heights was a Goldilocks suburb.

She said it was not a cheap area full of rental properties where your neighbours moved every six months, nor was it an exclusive area where real people cannot afford to purchase.

"Eastern Heights residents of Abbey, Marvin, Rex and Vivian Streets may not realise, but their street names are in honour of race-winning horses owned by Henry Smart Cribb, with the streets part of the former Cribb estate," Ms Varigos said.

Eastern Heights capital growth over the past two years has been well above the average, at 15 percent.

The median house price is $320,000, with house prices (not units or commercial sites) over the past 12 months ranging from $154,000 to $840,000.

Eastern Heights has a blend of demographics including families, young couples and retirees.

SPOTLIGHT ON EASTERN HEIGHTS

MEDIAN PROPERTY PRICE HOUSE UNIT $320,000 BUY n/a n/a RENT n/a

CAPITAL GROWTH Change in median sales price in: Past 3 months 0% 12 months 7.4% 3 years 19.4% 5 years 35.3% Annually (10 years) 1.7%

AVERAGE NUMBER OF DAYS ON MARKET (HOUSES) 28 days

AVERAGE HOLD PERIOD 9.6 years

GROSS RENTAL YIELD Houses 4.7% Units n/a