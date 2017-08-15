Great guns: rare finds in firearms amnesty

A RANGE of historic and collectable firearms have been unearthed in Queensland as part of the ongoing firearms amnesty, with one of the state's leading historic arms groups expressing delight parts of the state's heritage are being rescued and preserved as a result.

Sporting Shooters Association of Australia (SSAA) Queensland Historic Arms Collectors (HAC) branch president Michael Greenhill said a number of First World War-vintage officer's handguns had been handed in to a gun dealer in Margate, including a Webley Mark VI revolver, a Smith & Wesson Hand Ejector Mk II revolver, and a number of German Luger semi-automatic pistols.

At least one pre-1920s Japanese Type 26 revolver has also been noted in the amnesty, and unusually, a machine-gun shaped camera used to train aircraft gunners during 1914-18.

A handful of guns from the 19th century have turned up at dealers across Queensland as well, including an 1880s vintage Colt Model 3 Derringer pistol, which is legally considered an antique in Queensland.

Mr Greenhill said he was delighted old and collectable guns were being handed into dealers and registered, especially as so many pieces of history were destroyed during the last national amnesty in 1996.

"These old guns are definitely worthy of preservation - it's all part of our collective history, and unlike previous amnesties it is good to see them preserved rather than destroyed," he said.

"We don't own it, we are the caretakers of this history for the next generation."

Mr Greenhill encouraged anyone with an unregistered firearm, particularly an old or collectable one, to take it to a gun dealer as soon as possible.

"They are there to help you through the process. You'll protect yourself from prosecution and you may even get a bit of money out of it," he said.

"Make it safe and check it is unloaded, wrap it in a blanket or bag and go straight to your local gun dealer. See the dealer, tell them you have a gun in the car, and ask if you can bring it in.

"Put it on the counter, let the dealer unwrap it, inspect it and provide advice.

"They'll tell you if it's got any commercial or historic value from a dealer's perspective."

Those with an appropriate firearms licence can immediately register the gun to that licence, while for those without a licence the dealer can then arrange storage while the licence is applied for.

Alternatively, the dealer may buy the gun themselves or sell it on consignment, but this is up to individual gun shops and should be discussed with them.

"Joining the SSAA and/or the HAC is a genuine reason to have a firearms licence in Queensland so it's an excellent time to sign up and enjoy the benefits, as well as meeting like-minded shooters and historic arms enthusiasts," Mr Greenhill said.

For more information on SSAA Queensland's Historic Arms Collectors branch or for help identifying an old or possibly collectable gun, email historicalarms@ssaaqld. org.au or phone Mr Greenhill on 0419 783 115.

