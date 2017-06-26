25°
Great-grandmother picks up bingo prize

Ashleigh Howarth | 26th Jun 2017 11:00 AM
LUCKY: QT Bingo competition winner Rose Stokan.
LUCKY: QT Bingo competition winner Rose Stokan.

ROSE Stokan from Peak Crossing could not believe her luck when she entered the Queensland Times office to discover she was the first winner of our Bill Busters Bingo competition.

The great grandmother was in disbelief as she received her $50 gift card.

"I honestly didn't expect it,” she said.

"It is a wonderful surprise and I am so thrilled to be the first winner.”

You too could be a winner with our latest promotion, Bill Busters Bingo, where we are giving away $64,000 worth of fuel, grocery, travel vouchers and loaded visa cards.

Here are the two ways you can win:

1. Every week, we're going to give away one $1000 voucher to a lucky winner across the regional network. To enter this competition, all you have to do is head online to www.qt.com.au/bingo and enter your details. Simple. Last week we gave away a $1000 fuel voucher and this week a $1000 Visa Debit card is up for grabs. The following week you could win a $1000 travel voucher, and in the final week of the promotion we're giving away a $1000 grocery voucher.

To be in the running for all three remaining major prizes, you only need to enter online once.

If you already entered last week, you're still in the draw.

2. Now for the fun part. Play bingo for your chance to take home one of the 20 $50 vouchers we're giving away in the Ipswich region each week.

Here's how to play: grab the bonus bingo card inside today's paper. Within the pages of the paper, find today's bingo numbers and mark them off in WEEK TWO on the card. We'll publish a new set of numbers every day with a new week's game starting every Saturday. If you get bingo in the week two box between now and Friday, you've won. Bring your winning card into our office to claim your $50 visa card.

From Saturday, a new game will start and you'll begin week three where 20 $50 travel vouchers are up for grabs and then week four the following Saturday with 20 $50 grocery vouchers available to win.

Winners of the major $1000 vouchers will be drawn every Wednesday at 11am, so get your names in early.

For more information on our Bill Busters Bingo promotion and how you can be a winner, head to www.qt.com.au/bingo. Bust those irritating bills with a bingo win.

