Great grand final action free for footy fans

Emerging players at clubs like Swifts and Karalee will be showcasing their skills in Sunday's Junior Development grand finals at the North Ipswich Reserve. Franca Tigani

BOMBER'S BLAST

IT'S the Second Division and Junior Development grand finals on Sunday and entry is free at the North Ipswich Reserve so get out and cheer on your favourite clubs.

The 2nd Division grand final between Brothers and Goodna is at 4pm.

The top two teams in this grade will battle it out for grand final honours.

Brothers were the minor premiers but Goodna were only one win behind them so this game should be a close affair.

The grand final teams have met on three occasions this year with the Bretheren winning two of these games.

Brothers prevailed 16-10 in round one and 20-10 in round two.

The Eagles won the round three clash 14-6.

Brothers scored 300 points in attack while Goodna were only just better with 306.

In the defence column, the Eagles also came out on top letting in 94 points while Brothers conceded 116.

For Brothers to win, they will rely heavily on their experienced duo of Jai Beutel and Steve Mills to lead them around the park.

Goodna have experienced players in Corey Kirk and Justin Swney to achieve this for them.

Discipline and the team that can get into the grind and do all the little things right will play big parts in who will hold the trophy aloft.

Tip: Brothers.

Junior talents on show

THE Junior Development grand finals start at 9am on Sunday with the under-13 grand final between Swifts and Norths.

Swifts go into this game as heavy favourites after advancing through the fixture season undefeated.

Norths will need to be at their best if they are to cause an upset here.

U14: Karalee v Lowood (Sunday 10.15am).

Karalee have a 11-1 record so far this season while Lowood go into the game with a 10-2 record.

It has all the ingredients to be the junior game of the day.

U15: Swifts v Karalee (Sunday 11.30am).

Swifts and Karalee have roughly the same for and against this season so the team that takes their opportunities will win this game.

U16: West End v Springfield (Sunday 1pm).

The Bulldogs are 6-8 this season while the Panthers are 5-9 so like the under- game this should be a close affair.

U18: Brothers v Swifts (Sunday 2.30pm).

Brothers will start favourite in this game winning 18-14 the only time these two sides met this year.

It's a toss of the coin who wins.

It will most likely be the team that holds the ball and completes their sets who will get away with this game.

Senior footy final points

A Grade: Brothers 55, Goodna 54, Swifts 50, Redbank 50, Norths 43, West End 32, Fassifern 31.

Reserve Grade: Goodna 60, Brothers 59, Fassifern 52, Swifts 45, Redbank 37, Norths 33, Rosewood 27, West End 23.

Under 20: Brothers 46, Goodna 43, Redbank 27, Norths 24.

Quick thoughts

SAINTS: 1. The year continues and the winning streak for the Lions continues with a superb victory over the Cats.

One more win and they have the minor premiership.

Sinners: 1. I spoke too soon about Nick Krygios as he has again disgraced himself on the court.

He was fined a substantial amount but he needs 12 months on the sideline for some deplorable actions.

2. The Wallabies give us some false hope with a victory last game by getting a towelling up by the All Blacks in the return game. Improvement is needed before the World Cup starts.

Did you know? 1. Michael Tuck played a phenomenal 426 games in the VFL/AFL and won a staggering 302 games.

2. St Kilda's Ted Hall played 62 games before being able to sing his team song for the first time.

3. Dustin Fletcher's career spanned an incredible 22 years and 58 days.

Bomber's best: Both my tips, the Eels and Sharks, accounted for their opposition last week so I will continue in the NRL.

The Broncos will cement their spot in the top eight and the Storm will score a massive win over the Titans.