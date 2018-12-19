Great gift ideas for those who love technology

LOGITECH G502 HERO GAMING MOUSE

RRP: $129.95

A DECENT gaming mouse is one of the most important things on a PC gamer's desk, and there's a huge range available from the extremely simple to the supremely complex.

Occupying the sweet spot between the two ends of the scale is Logitech's G502 Hero corded gaming mouse, which features 11 programmable buttons, adjustable weights, an extremely precise laser, adjustable sensitivity, and buttons rated for 40 million clicks.

NINTENDO LABO

Price: From $49 (Variety Kit)

QUITE unlike anything else I've seen this year, Nintendo Labo combines cardboard with video games in a creative and innovative way, giving gamers of all ages the chance to assemble a range of accessories ranging from a remote control car to a fishing rod to an actual robot.

It's a lot of fun, adds significantly to the versatility of the already extremely versatile Nintendo Switch console , and helps bring gaming into the real world even further.

The best part is you don't need to be a gamer to enjoy it either - it's designed for the whole family to experience and enjoy.

PLAYSTATION VR

Price: $419.95

THE easiest and most affordable way to get into Virtual Reality gaming, the Sony PlayStation VR (PSVR) is a headset which connects to the PlayStation 4 console and allows you to play a range of Virtual Reality games, ranging from the family-friendly AstroBot Rescue Mission to the post-apocalyptic role-playing game Fallout 4 and action loot-shooter Borderlands 2.

Virtual Reality games offer a particularly immersive experience, almost literally putting you right in the action, and it's a great enhancement for the PlayStation 4 as well.

There's a lot of games already on the market for the platform with even more coming, so if you're interested in taking your console gaming to the next level, the PlayStation VR unit is well worth looking into.

UNIDEN APPCAM SOLO+

Price: $279

THIS effective and useful Internet Protocol (IP)-enabled camera has a range of uses around the home or small business, including as a security camera, remote monitoring station, and even for observing animals.

It records in full HD and is weatherproof, the on-board battery runs for a couple of months in normal use and the camera can also be set to activate on motion or at certain times, can record to a memory card, and has an effective night vision mode as well. Connecting to your Wi-Fi is easy and straightforward, and using the companion app on a smart device means you can see through the camera's lens from anywhere on the planet.

For maximum versatility, the AppCam Solo+ can can be paired with a solar panel and mounted outdoors as well, making this a very useful piece of tech indeed.

XBOX GAME PASS

Price $10.95/month

THIS subscription service from Microsoft for the Xbox One console is spectacularly good value, offering unlimited access to more than 150 games - including a huge number of AAA titles such as Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2, Hitman and Rise of the Tomb Raider.

Subscribers can simply select the game they want to play from the library, download it to the Xbox One, and play the full version of game as much as they like, provided their subscription remains current.

If you've ever found yourself staring at your games library wanting something different to try, or you have a gamer in the family but no idea what they like to play, the Xbox Game Pass games highly recommended - and there's a free trial period available too.