Great football win: Knights display top QPL quality

Ipswich Knights left back Yuta Kasahara finds room to move during this afternoon's 2-0 Queensland Premier League win over competition leaders Logan at Bundamba. Cordell Richardson

THE Ipswich Knights proved they deserved to be up with the top Queensland Premier League sides after upstaging competition leaders Logan 2-0 at Bundamba this afternoon.

Delighted Knights coach Andy Ogden said his only disappointment was losing momentum having a bye this weekend.

"Everybody just worked the house down and did a really good job,'' Ogden said.

"When we had possession, we showed that we are a decent football team.''

With regular goal scorer Lachlan Munn away, Knights striker Nick Edwards stepped up to score both goals.

Ipswich Knights midfielder Emmanuel Peter. Cordell Richardson

Knights goalkeeper Chris Parsons saved a penalty in the first half that preserved his team's 1-0 lead at the time.

"They are the sorts of things that change games,'' Ogden said.

Although his team had some luck in the first half, Ogden was pleased with the chances the Knights created.

"We're very happy. Unfortunately, we've got a week off now,'' he said, keen to build some momentum.

"We have got young boys in the team who are standing up and doing a great job for us.''

That includes former Pride defender Ben Barram who came on in today's game.

Ipswich Knights midfielder Matthew White was one of his team's best. Cordell Richardson

Knights midfielder Nahom Waldo returned from suspension and worked hard along with solid contributors Matt White, Lincoln Rule and Emmanuel Peter.

"We're starting to get a little bit of momentum and we're enjoying ourselves,'' Ogden said. "That's a big thing.''

QPL: Ipswich Knights 2 (Nick Edwards 2) def Logan 0.

U20: Logan def Knights 3-2. U18: Logan def Knights 2-0.