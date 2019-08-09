Great Fassifern mates link in magic milestone

CHEQUERED TAKEOFF: From Fassifern Bomber to Ipswich Jet Isimeeli Hafoka has continually conquered challenge after challenge en-route to the Intrust Super Cup.

RUGBY LEAGUE Ipswich first sighted Jets 100 gamer Huskie Teutau and journeyman teammate Isimeeli Hafoka in action as the Fassifern Bombers lifted a maiden premiership in 2012.

Key members of the Andrew Walker-led Bombers, which claimed a breakthrough grand final, Hafoka has been by Teutau's side since day one at Ipswich.

"That was the first time Fassifern had won it, so it was really good to be a part of that,” Hafoka said. "It was also my first ever championship.

"It was good to play with Huskie and win the grand final. We wanted to come across to the Jets after we won that.”

On Sunday, the great mates will run out alongside each other as Teutau marks a memorable century in the Intrust Super Cup against Tweed Heads.

It is a remarkable achievement for Teutau, who arrived at pre-season training wearing a jumper and surprised all with his resilience and determination to outlast and endure as a Jet.

Proud of his long-term partner in footy for achieving the milestone, fleet-footed Hafoka too has found a permanent home at Ipswich.

The climb up the development path has not been as seamless for the dynamic centre who honed his skills and learned to take down much bigger men playing rugby union growing up in East Auckland before spending time in the New Zealand Warriors' system at 17.

He has overcome his share of setbacks since moving to Harrisville to pursue rugby league in 2010 aged 19.

Featuring in the 2015 premiership-winning BRL side, Hafoka snapped his ankle and fibula. Carted from the field by ambulance, he finished the game in hospital.

It was a long road back. It took almost a year of intensive rehabilitation under the watchful eye of physiotherapists. The 29-year-old always knew he would return to the park but he doubted whether his ankle would hold up under the rigours of battle.

When he finally debuted in Cup against the Easts Tigers last season he took the field for just five minutes but left an indelible mark on the game and the minds of co-coaches Ben and Shane Walker.

With the score 32-26 as the seconds counted down and Ipswich struggling to resist a resurgent Easts, a bomb went up to the corner of Tigers winger Jarrod McInally.

The leaping attacker had already plucked a screamer from the sky earlier in the match and planted it over the line.

With bated breath, the Jets watched as Hafoka hurtled himself into the contest with complete disregard for his own safety.

Struck in the head by Michael Purcell's knee, the debutant was knocked out but his desperation saved the game for Ipswich as the ball trickled beyond the in-goal. It would be another 10 weeks on the sidelines before Hafoka would secure his second cap in round 13.

Perhaps his crowning moment at the Jets came weeks later against the Townsville Blackhawks in round 18 when he bested Cowboys centre Justin O'Neill in a head-to-head clash.

Full of respect for the State of Origin star, humble Hafoka said he simply did his job. "I'm a Cowboys' fan so I was really excited to play against him,” he said.

The Jets will be hoping Hafoka can repeat those heroics when they meet the Seagulls.

Game Day

Intrust Super Cup Rd 20: Sunday (2.50pm) - Ipswich Jets v Tweed Heads Seagulls at North Ipswich Reserve.