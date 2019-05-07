Menu
Heritage home Lakemba is one of three houses that will open as part of the Heritage Festival's 'Great Houses of Ipswich 2015. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
Whats On

Great events happening in Ipswich this week

Ashleigh Howarth
by
7th May 2019 12:00 AM
Lip Sync Battle

Thursday, May 9 from 7-11.30pm at the Orion Hotel, Springfield.

NEEDING a great night out? Don't have the voice of an angel but can turn out a performance?

Lip Sync Battle is just for you. Hit up the Orion Hotel every Thursday night where you can win prizes from best solo to just having a go.

Turn up or register your act at www.orionhotel.com.au.

Live! at the Baptist!

Friday, May 10 from 8-10.15pm at Studio 188, at 188 Brisbane St, Ipswich.

LIVE! at the Baptist is a place where unearthed bands and independent artists can rock out on stage.

This upcoming show features Benny Nelson, Wild Eyed Wonder and Brooke Austen.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online at www.studio188.com.au.

Autumnfest

Saturday, May 11 from 3-7pm at 62 Rohl Rd, Walloon.

ENJOY this free family fun day, which will include food trucks, rides, live music, markets and more.

For more information, log onto www.waterlea.com.au/autumnfest.

Great Houses of Ipswich Open Day

Saturday, May 11 at 10am.

THREE private historic homes in Ipswich open their doors to the public for one day only.

Peak inside The Chestnuts, 90 Nicholas St, Claremont, 1A Milford St, and Lakemba, 14 Chelmsford Ave. The houses are open from 10am-4pm. Entry is $5 per person for each house. For more information log onto www.nationaltrust.org.au.

Mums and Co Movie Nighr - The Hustle

Monday, May 13 from 6-9pm at Event Cinemas Springfield.

LEAVE the kids at home and enjoy a night out watching the latest chick flick comedy. Tickets are $15 each and proceeds will be donated to Mummy's Wish, to help support mums with cancer. Tickets also include a goodie bag, bubbles and nibbles on arrival. Book online at www.orionspringfield central.com.au/whats-on.

Ipswich Advertiser

