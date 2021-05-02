‘Great concern’: Commissioner breaks silence on Forte inquest claims

Commissioner Katarina Carroll has revealed an investigation is under way into allegations the widow of Senior Constable Brett Forte was blamed for his death and his police partner was bullied and threatened with complaints, saying the claims are of "great concern".

Breaking her silence on the matter, Ms Carroll said any allegations of bullying would be taken "extremely seriously".

Tactical crime squad officer Sen Const Forte was murdered on Wallers Rd in the Lockyer Valley by paranoid gunman Ricky Maddison on May 29, 2017.

Senior Constable Brett Forte died at the hands of paranoid gunman Ricky Maddison. Picture: Facebook

His partner Sen Const Cath Nielsen was awarded a bravery award for her actions, after she pulled her colleague from their police vehicle as Maddison continued to fire his automatic weapon.

Maddison was later killed by specialist police after a 20-hour siege.

An inquest into the death of Maddison and Sen Const Forte has heard allegations his wife police officer Sen Const Susie Forte was blamed for his death and that his partner Senior Constable Cath Nielsen was bullied, had her gun taken from her and was threatened with complaints forms when she asked questions.

Sen Const Cath Nielsen Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Sen Const Nielsen sensationally said she had been "lied to"about what some of the police in her squad knew about reports of automatic gunfire in the vicinity of Wallers Rd, prior to them being led there by Maddison who opened fire with an automatic weapon, killing Sen Const Forte.

All of the police questioned at the inquest have denied the allegations.

Commissioner Carroll confirmed an investigation was under way into the allegations raised.

She also said any necessary changes to the service recommended by State Coroner Terry Ryan would be implemented.

Dashcam footage released at the inquest showing the moment Ricky Maddison opens fire on police, killing Sen Const Brett Forte.

It comes after The Courier-Mail ran an editorial on Saturday raising the allegations made by the police officers and whether they would be investigated.

"For any of my officers or staff to express they do not feel welcome or supported by their colleagues within the Queensland Police Service or provided all the information and resources to complete their duties is of great concern to me," Ms Carroll told The Sunday Mail.

"Supporting and improving our people's wellbeing is something I am extremely passionate about, and its importance cannot be understated in achieving a positive workforce, where everyone can realise their full potential.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll. AAPimage/David Clark

"Any allegations raised of bullying or poor behaviour in the workplace are always taken extremely seriously. Without pre-empting the findings of the Coroner, the allegations raised by the officers in Toowoomba are currently being investigated by the Ethical Standards Command.

"The vast majority of our police, including those in Toowoomba, are hardworking, ethical officers who provide an outstanding service to our communities 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

Ms Carroll said she had this week launched a new wellbeing strategy to foster positive culture.

"Our police work in some of the most challenging environments and consistently place themselves between danger and the community.

"The absolute tragedy that led to the death of Senior Constable Brett Forte has had a long-lasting impact on his family, his colleagues and the wider QPS and many of our staff are still hurting.

"As you can appreciate given this matter is still before the Coroner, I am unable to go into further details in relation to the inquest.

"However once the QPS receives the Coroner's findings they will be thoroughly examined to ensure any necessary changes are implemented to ensure the safety of our workforce and the Queensland community.

Originally published as 'Great concern': Commissioner breaks silence on Forte inquest claims