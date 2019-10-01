Graziers: Drought forum was 'nothing but a talkfest'

TALKFEST: Carolyn and Graeme Becker of Ropeley claim the Lockyer Valley Livestock Drought Forum was nothing but a 'talkfest'.

SOME farmers found last week's Lockyer Valley Livestock Drought Forum depressing, while others didn't even bother to attend.

That was according to two attendees who claimed the forum was nothing but a "talkfest".

Ropeley graziers Carolyn and Graeme Becker attended the forum last weekend but said it provided little opportunity for producers to speak their minds.

Limited time for discussion due to long speeches was made worse by what the Beckers claimed was inaccurate reporting of what was said during the discussions.

"I noticed (the scribe) wasn't writing down exactly what we were saying," Carolyn said.

This added to the fact that many producers had chosen not to attend.

"We talked to many, many farmers and they were all saying, 'Why bother going? The council is not going to listen to us'," she said.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council rejected suggestions the drought forum was anything other than a genuine attempt to help those doing it tough.

Mayor Tanya Milligan said despite the negative comments from the Beckers, the overwhelming majority of attendees indicated the forum was a success.

"From the feedback survey, more than 80per cent of attendees rated the event as successful or highly successful, which is really pleasing," Cr Milligan said.

However, Carolyn said there were not many livestock producers in the room, and she estimated farmers made up less than half the attendees.

Despite these attendees not being livestock owners, she said they still participated in the roundtable forums.

"They were all allowed to have feedback to the greater room, but they weren't livestock producers," she said.

Husband Graeme questioned what came of the forum and when producers could expect to see the promised action plan be drawn up.

The couple also questioned whether the forum was just an exercise in public relations.

"They should know what the people in the Valley need, they didn't need to have a forum," Graeme said.

Despite this, he said a forum of drought-affected farmers could be of huge benefit to the region - if it was run better.

"I would like to see another meeting. Let's have an open forum so that people can get up and speak their mind," he said.

Cr Mulligan acknowledged many of the primary producers in the region were doing it tough during the drought.

"With the forum being a non-political, non-agenda-driven event providing, in this case, local livestock farmers the platform to be heard, and that's exactly what happened," Cr Milligan said.

"Both our registration records and a show of hands at the event clearly showed the overwhelming majority of people in the room were livestock farmers at varying levels."

Cr Milligan said while there certainly were people in the room who didn't have livestock, they were members of groups that could provide assistance.

She said the forum results would be available "in coming weeks".