'Gravely concerned' minister gives councillors one week

THE Ipswich City Council will have until June 29 to again respond to why they should not be dismissed by Stirling Hinchliffe, who remains "gravely concerned" about the matter.

Mr Hinchliffe, the Local Government Minister, has requested the council respond "to further matters in my consideration of whether they should not be dismissed or suspended".

"In the wake of multiple charges by the CCC against both councillors and staff, I remain gravely concerned that the people of Ipswich are being short-changed by their council," he said.

He pledged to not "shy away from using" additional power, handed to Mr Hinchliffe after changes to the Local Government Act last month, to dismiss or suspend a council "in the public interest".

"I am giving the council and its councillors until Friday week, June 29, to respond to a further show-cause notice that I have issued today using the new public interest provisions," he said.

"The council and the residents of Ipswich have my commitment that any further material will be considered quickly, but thoroughly, and a decision made shortly thereafter."