Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tahlia Hinchcliffe, aged 11, was last seen at a home on William St, Bathurst, about 7.30pm on Tuesday. Picture: NSW Police
Tahlia Hinchcliffe, aged 11, was last seen at a home on William St, Bathurst, about 7.30pm on Tuesday. Picture: NSW Police
News

Grave fears for missing 11yo girl

by Erin Lyons
4th Sep 2020 6:22 AM

An 11-year-old girl has not been seen for three days after vanishing from her Bathurst home, in the NSW Central Tablelands.

Police are now calling on the public to help find Tahlia Hinchcliffe who was last seen at a home on William St about 7.30pm Tuesday.

Officers from Chifley Police District were called when the young girl failed to return.

Tahlia's family and police hold grave concerns for her welfare due to her age.

Tahlia is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper and grey tracksuit pants.

The 11-year-old also has ties to the Bathurst, Dubbo and Kelso areas.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Grave fears for missing 11yo girl

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
bathurst missing girl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourist caught growing 19 cannabis plants at Gatton home

        Premium Content Tourist caught growing 19 cannabis plants at Gatton home

        Crime A HOLIDAY maker told police he bought marijuana seeds in Nimbin and was curious to try it.

        ‘Every parent’s worst nightmare’: Teen grabbed on street

        Premium Content ‘Every parent’s worst nightmare’: Teen grabbed on street

        News A father of two is in jail after attempting to kidnap a teenage boy

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Aged care staffer worked two days while COVID-positive

        Premium Content Aged care staffer worked two days while COVID-positive

        Health Residents risk of contracting the virus “very low”