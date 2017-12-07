BREAKING: One confirmed dead in horror head-on

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

UPDATE 5.30PM: A WOMAN has been killed and a mother and two children seriously injured in a horrific head-on collision at Walloon this afternoon.



Police are trying to ascertain what caused the crash, which was reported on Haigslea-Amberley Rd, just north of Walloon, about 3.45pm.



Inspector Keith McDonald said initial investigations suggested a vehicle driven by a woman aged in her 60s collided with a vehicle containing a woman and two young girls.

A fatal accident occurred on Haigslea Amberley Road at Walloon.





The woman aged in her 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the young girls in the other vehicle has sustained serious chest injuries and has been taken to Lady Cilento Hospital in a serious condition. The other girl has also been taken to Lady Cilento Hospital with chest injuries.

Police say the woman from the second vehicle has been taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.



