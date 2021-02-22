Menu
Letters to the Editor

Grave concerns from Communist warnings

22nd Feb 2021 1:21 PM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

 

Remember that the prime objective of the communist party is to stay in power.

 

Number 2, to become the number 1 global super power by whatever means necessary.

 

Outbreaks of democracy, like Tibet, Hong Kong, Taiwan, their own Nobel peace prize winner and Tiananmen square are just blips along the way.

 

Where else can a country get away with genocide on view now in Xinjiang and deny it is happening?

 

To chastise democracies, warning them not to meddle in China's internal affairs? They are morally bankrupt.

 

So Trump did something right and here's Biden calling a spade a spade.

 

But be warned China has a long memory.

 

Having indoctrinated 1.3 billion people is a very good start to world domination.

 

David Harris

chinese government communism letters to the editor
