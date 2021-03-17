Grassroots business soars with family dedication

The Klein-Beernink family are self-taught hydrographic printers who are now undertaking accounting studies to better support the growth of their business.

THAGOONA business owners Richard, Jenifer and their son Lachlan Klein-Beernink know a thing or two about building a successful operation from the ground up.

The trio has a unique skill in operating a hydrographic printing business, using water immersion techniques to apply custom designs to various materials.

An area where they lacked extensive knowledge, accounting, is one they are working together to improve on.

To better support the rapid growth of their business the family has since enrolled to study the subject at TAFE Queensland’s Brisbane campus.

“We’re turning a hobby into a business, and we have plans for future growth, but to achieve our goals we need to build a solid foundation to ensure it’s sustainable,” Mr Klein-Beernink said.

“Each of us has experience in spreadsheets and accounting software, but this qualification will teach us the skills we need to know our finances, which is the most essential part of any business.”

Richard Klein-Beernink and son Lachlan demonstrate the process of hydrographic printing.

He said there had been increased global demand for the unique service.

“Eventually, we’d like to franchise into each state and keep our business model family orientated to help build up our franchisees’ families along the way,” Mr Klein-Beernink said.

“We started this with nothing and we’re investing everything we have into it – so we want to do it right, and to do that, we’re building a solid foundation with TAFE Queensland.”

It was a family member who suggested one of them undertake the course to gain a better understanding.

Instead, they all opted to embark on the challenge together.

“We still laugh and joke like we always have, it’s just now we discuss assignments, how to understand financial concepts and working out new terminology,” Mrs Klein-Beernink said.

“If one of us doesn’t understand something, we all work together to get clarity, and it’s great to be applying what we’re learning to our business – it’s already giving us peace of mind.”

TAFE Queensland’s Brisbane general manager Dr Paul Wilson commends the trio for their dedicated efforts.

Mr Klein-Beernink said it was TAFE Queensland’s offering of a part-time course which also encouraged the trio to enrol.

The next step in their inspiring journey will be to purchase a larger property, build a warehouse, set up spray tanks and start marketing nationwide – all while finishing their studies.

The family is considering studying graphic design.

TAFE Queensland’s Brisbane general manager Dr Paul Wilson praised the family for their hard work and commitment.

“It’s always challenging to co-ordinate part time studies with work and family commitments,” he said.

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.