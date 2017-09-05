28°
News

Grass fires cause smoke haze across city

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a grassfire in the Ipswich region today, while two permitted burns were kept under close watch.

Residents near Middle Rd and the Cunningham Hwy at Purga were told to expect smoke fumes from a permitted burn that has been under way since Sunday.

Two crews remained on the scene to keep the fire under control.

Another permitted burn at Blacksoil was also being monitored.

This afternoon, crews were called to a grass fire at Annies Lne, Marburg.

Smoke was affecting residents and motorists but there were no reports of properties at risk.
 

Topics:  grassfires ipswich smoke haze

Ipswich Queensland Times
