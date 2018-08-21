Water-bombing aircraft, Polair join fire fight near Ipswich

UPDATE 5PM: A water-bombing aircraft and the Polair chopper have been called in to assist 26 urban and rural fire crews at the seen of a large blaze at Lower Mt Walker.

Rural Fire Service area director Paul Storrs says firefighters are still attacking the fire in an effort to protect homes in the path of the fast moving grass fire, which started about 1.30pm.

"We have the western sector under control however we are still attacking the eastern sector," he said.

At 2.30pm, Queensland Fire and Emergency Service advised the fire was travelling from an area near Blanchs Road and Teves Road in a north-east direction towards Lairhopes Road, Lower Mount Walker. The fire was likely to impact Teves Road, Lairhopes Road, Mount Forbes Road and the Ebenezer area.

At 4.45pm, QFES issued an updated Prepare to Leave Warning stating the fast-moving fire was travelling in a north-easterly direction from Mount Forbes Road towards Brass Road.

Mr Storrs said some distressed cattle caught up in the fire were able to be moved into another paddock without being harmed.

Grass fire threatens homes near Ipswich

EARLIER: Fire crews are working to protect homes south-west of Ipswich after a large grass fire broke out earlier this afternoon.

Residents in Lower Mt Walker say a smouldering incinerator may have triggered the blaze near Blanchs Rd about 1.20pm.

The blaze was burning close to houses and several fire crews have been called to the scene.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service issued a Prepare to Leave warning at 2.45pm, advising that conditions could get worse quickly.

"Currently as at 2.45pm, Tuesday 21 August, a fast-moving fire is travelling from an area near Blanchs Road and Teves Road in a north east direction towards Lairhopes Road, Lower Mount Walker. The fire is likely to impact Teves Road, Lairhopes Road, Mount Forbes Road and the Ebenezer area," the warning states.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.