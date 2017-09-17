Grass fire sends smoke over Ipswich suburb

Firefighters on the scene of a grass fire off the Warrego Hwy.

SMOKE seen over the Brassall area is being caused by a grass fire just off the highway.

A fire truck is already on the scene of the blaze which started about 10am.

Residents have been advised to close their windows.

A fire in the same area sent thick smoke over Brassall and nearby suburbs yesterday evening.

Fire danger is high across the state.

Fire permits have been cancelled amid serious warnings this fire season could be severe.

Two fires are burning in Toowoomba this morning and one on the Gold Coast, however, more than 15 fires have been reported further north in Central Queensland.

Three aircraft have been contracted by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to help battle the coming fire season.

Rising temperatures and very dry conditions have authorities warning of an "above normal" bushfire season with the fire danger across much of the state already rated as "moderate to high risk."

In the last six weeks alone, Rural Fire Service and Queensland Fire Rescue Service have been called out to more than 1700 bushfires state wide.

Bushfire season has started early and it's expected to worsen.

Two large Helitak (Bell 214B) water bombing helicopters and a Twin Squirrel observation and attack supervision helicopter are now ready at Archerfield Airport for rapid responses to bushfires within a 100 kilometre radius.

The three aircraft will be available until mid-December.

The Bell 214B, the largest single engine helicopter in the world can draught 2650 litres of water into a belly tank from any accessible water source.