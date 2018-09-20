LEAVE NOW: Toogoolawah fire threatens properties

UPDATE: Residents at Toogoolawah are being told to leave their homes with bushfire conditions getting worse.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said at 4pm a large and fast-moving fire was travelling in an easterly direction near the Brisbane Valley Highway and Angledale Lane towards Old Mount Beppo Rd.

The blaze is expected to impact Old Mount Beppo Rd and Hamiltons Lane.

The Brisbane Valley Highway has been closed between Esk and Toogoolawah but residents are able to leave the area via the highway north of Toogoolawah.

Residents who are not at home are being told to stay away as conditions are "too dangerous".

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but QFES warns firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.

Visibility and air quality has also been affected.

Residents should activate their bushfire plan now.

EARLIER 3.30pm: The Brisbane Valley Highway in between Morden Rd and Huntley Rd near Toogoolawah will be closed on and off for periods of time this afternoon due to heavy smoke from a fire in the area.

A large grass fire is presently burning near Morden Rd and Brisbane Valley Hwy, with about 15 crews on scene fighting the fire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received the call at 1.30pm today.

Police advise motorists to seek alternative routes where possible and prepare for delays.