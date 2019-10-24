Menu
FIRE: A grass fire burning near the Warrego Highway is affecting westbound lanes. Photo: Tessa Mapstone
Grass fire affecting Warrego Hwy in Lockyer Valley

Dominic Elsome
24th Oct 2019 2:59 PM

A FIRE burning near the Warrego Highway is affecting westbound lanes.

A grass fire has been reported near the highway at Forest Hill.

Three fire crews are currently working to contain a blaze burning on the corner of the Warrego Highway westbound lanes and Forest Hill Fernvale Rd.

Crews arrived at 2.50pm and are working to extinguish the fire.

Qld Traffic reports all westbound lanes of the Warrego Hwy are affected.

 

