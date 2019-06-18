Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

GRAPHIC: Footage of school brawl shared online
News

GRAPHIC: Shocking video shows violent schoolyard brawl

Crystal Jones
by
18th Jun 2019 7:07 PM | Updated: 7:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHOCKING footage has circulated showing two high school students involved in a violent altercation at a Bundaberg school.

The two girls can be seen involved in the fight, while another student seems to be trying to break it up. 

The incident follows other incidents at Bundaberg region schools.

In February, disturbing video showed Bundaberg North State High School students involved in a violent brawl.

In 2017, horrific footage of another Bundaberg school brawl went viral online, gathering thousands of views.

The NewsMail will contact the school for comment.

editors picks school violence
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Five weird road rules we're breaking

    premium_icon Five weird road rules we're breaking

    News SOME drivers may not have realised just how risky some of their behaviours behaviours were.

    Rapist's odd excuse for attack on vulnerable sleeping woman

    premium_icon Rapist's odd excuse for attack on vulnerable sleeping woman

    Crime Rapist Clayton Noel Miller had some interesting excuses for attack

    What to do with corrupt legacy items?

    premium_icon What to do with corrupt legacy items?

    Opinion Yet another example of the tangled web of poor governance