GRAPHIC IMAGES: Why you shouldn't ride a motorbike barefoot

Ed Wright wants these images shared so people take precautions with footwear when riding motorbikes.

Ed Wright wants these images shared so people take precautions with footwear when riding motorbikes.

SOCIAL media can be used for a lot of things.

For Ed Wright, he's using it to warn others not to ride motorbikes without adequate footwear.

The Australian man took to Facebook on Friday to warn people after his son suffered horrific injuries.

"My son has learnt a valuable lesson the hard way," he posted.

"This is what happens when you ride a motorbike with no boots - thongs or bare feet.

"So all you bullet proof guys... take a good look, it could be you one day."

Mr Wright went on to describe the pain his son endured.

"Every bone smashed in the foot and yes that is part of his foot on the disc caliper," he said.

Mr Wright, himself a retired serviceman, thanked two soldiers who he said saved his son's life by applying first aid and "stopping him bleeding to death".

Mr Wright shared the shocking images online in an effort to warn others and has called for them to be shared as an example to others of what can happen.

GRAPHIC IMAGES