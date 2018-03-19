GRAPHIC IMAGE ALERT: Water skier's grizzly river discovery

A Goodna resident has taken a photograph of an animal that was possibly the victim of a shark attack in the Brisbane River.

REGULAR water skier Julian Jonic is accustomed to seeing small bull sharks leaping out of the Brisbane River at Goodna, but something he noticed on Saturday was worth capturing for the photo album.

About 50m out from the Goodna boat ramp, not far from the junction with Woogaroo Ck, Mr Jonic saw what he believes was either a dead foal or deer with a large chunk ripped out of its neck.

It's not known how the animal died or how it ended up in the river, however Mr Jonic believes the shark that left the bite mark may have been bigger than the 1-1.5m bull shark pups that are usually seen this far upstream.

"It is rare to see that in the river," Mr Jonic said.

"I'm no expert, but I think it is either a foal or a deer."

There are plenty of horse properties adjoining the Brisbane River on the opposite side at Moggil, while deer are occasionally seen running along Brisbane Tce at Goodna.

For the record, Mr Jonic, who regularly skis as far downstream as Jindalee, said he'd never seen a big shark in the Brisbane River.

Councillor Paul Tully, who published the photo on his Facebook page on Saturday afternoon, said the post had stirred up plenty of debate.

Cr Tully said he believed the animal wouldn't have floated too far before being noticed.

"It's rare to see a carcass floating in the river," he said.