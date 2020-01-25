Graphic crash images emerge as US crew’s loved ones arrive

Colleagues of three Americans killed when their large air tanker crashed while battling a bushfire in southern NSW have arrived in Sydney this morning.

Captain Ian McBeth, First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson and flight engineer Rick DeMorgan died on Thursday afternoon when their C-130 Hercules plane crashed on the fire ground near Numeralla in the Snowy Mountains region.

It comes as NSW Police and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau release confronting images of the crash site where investigators are working to piece together what happened.

The McBeth family have released this family portrait of Captain Ian McBeth with daughters Abigail and Ella, wife Bowdie, and son Calvin. Picture: AP

Australian Transport Safety Bureau investigators on Saturday will make the site safe by securing aviation fuel, the magnesium wheels and any unexploded oxygen bottles before recovering the plane's voice recorder.

Crash investigators are searching for the cockpit flight recorder which records the last two hours of flight time. C-130 Hercules do not carry black box flight data recorders.

The kilometre-long crash site was "complicated" because it was in an active bushfire area, ATSB chief commissioner Greg Hood said on Friday.

Police and the ATSB have released images of the catastrophic crash of the C-130 Hercules firefighting aircraft in the Snowy Mountains area on Thursday. Source: NSW Police / ATSB

The experienced firefighters arrived in NSW late last year to help local fireys battle the state's ongoing bushfire crisis.

The plane was on loan from Canadian company Coulson Aviation, an aviation firefighting company that has fought bushfires around the world.

As investigators continue to examine the crash site on a private property at Peak View, representatives from Coulson have started to touch down at Sydney International Airport.

A distraught women is escorted by Coulson Aviation officials at Sydney International Airport today following the death of three American firefighters. Picture: AAP

Just before 10am, Australian Federal Police officers escorted one visibly upset woman through the arrivals terminal and into a waiting car, believed to be from the US Consulate General.

It is unclear whether she was a relative of the American military veterans or part of the Coulson team.

Britton Coulson and Foster Coulson were also escorted through Sydney International Airport on Saturday after arriving on an Air Canada flight from Vancouver. Britton and Foster are co-presidents of the Coulson Group, which their grandfather started in 1960.

First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson.

The brothers were met at the airport by US Consul General Sharon Hudson-Dean and RFS deputy state operations controller Ben Millington about midday.

Armed with the full maintenance history of the aircraft, Coulson will help investigators - NSW Police and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau - as they try to piece together what sent the water bombing aircraft to the ground this week.

The bodies of the three Americans, all military veterans with extensive flying experience, were removed from the crash site on Friday night.

Police and ATSB investigators at the tanker crash site in the Snowy Mountains. Source: NSW Police/ATSB

Coulson has described the three airmen as "fallen heroes" and said the deaths would be "deeply felt by all" in the aviation industry and emergency service sector.

Florida father-of-two Mr DeMorgan, 43, spent 18 years in the US Air Force as a flight engineer on C-130s with extensive combat experience.

His loss was "surreal", his sister said online.

The catastrophic crash scene. The US trio died when their C-130 Hercules dropped fire retardant along a ridge and then crashed at Peak View northeast of Cooma, NSW on Thursday afternoon. Source: NSW Police / ATSB

"He was a beloved friend, colleague, father, son and most of all brother," Jen DeMorgan posted online.

"To most the sky was the limit, to them it was home."

Former Air Force colleague Lexi Petel thanked Mr DeMorgan "for the wisdom". Coulson said Capt McBeth's love for his wife Bowdie and three children "was evident for anyone who spent time around him".

Flags will fly at half-mast on Saturday in Montana, where the highly qualified 44-year-old pilot flew with the National Guard.

Captain Ian McBeth in front of a Montana Air National Guard C-130. Picture: AP

The kilometre-long crash site of the C-130 Hercules has been difficult for investigators because it is in an active bushfire area Source: NSW Police/ATSB

Britton Coulson (left) and Foster Coulson are escorted by AFP officers out of Sydney Airport. Picture: Chris Pavlich