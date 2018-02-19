Grants to help you become a champion

BE A WINNER: The Federal Government is giving grants to local sport stars to help them achieve their goals.

THE next round of the Local Sporting Champions grants are now open, with $500 available for aspiring 12-18 year-olds who are competing at state, national or international competitions.

Grants can contribute towards the cost of travel, accommodation, uniforms or equipment to participate at the nominated championships.

Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick said it was a great opportunity to help families with the costs associated with playing sport.

"There's plenty of sporting talent in our community and I encourage any young person competing at a state, national or international competition to apply," said Mr Dick.

"We've previously had karate champions, ice hockey players, rugby league, union and many other sports as part of the program.

"These young people have put in a tremendous amount of hard work and it's great to support them as they chase their dreams."

To be eligible to apply for a Local Sporting Champions grant, young people must feet the following criteria:

Be turning 12-18 of years in the same calendar year as the nominated sporting championship.

Be an Australian citizen or have been granted permanent resident status, residing in Australia.

Be living more than 125km from the championship venue, and travelling greater than 250km return to participate in the nominated championship.

Must complete and submit application to the ASC prior to the nominated championship commencing.

Must not have received a Local Sporting Champions grant for an application submitted in the same allocation year (March 1, 2017 - February 28/29, 2018).

Must not have received $500 or more in federal government funding for the nominated championship.

Must not be participating in a professional competition that involves prize money greater than $500.

The next round of the Local Sporting Champions grant is open now with applications closing on February 28.

Log onto www.aussport.gov.au.