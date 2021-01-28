Menu
Major supermarket launches fund for producers to drive innovation and sustainability. Copyright News Corp Australia.
Grants to drive innovation, sustainability open to producers

Hugh Suffell
28th Jan 2021 9:15 AM
Grants of up to $500,000 will be available to Australian farmers and producers as part of a fund to drive innovation and sustainability in the industry.

The Coles Nurture Fund will be available to small and medium sized businesses to develop new products, technologies and processes.

In a statement, Coles CEO Steven Cain, encouraged businesses to apply for financial support in Round nine of the Coles Nurture Fund.

He said the grants were to “inspire customers” and improve sustainability on farms and in production facilities.

“We hope to drive differentiation, sustainable practices, extend growing seasons and improve productivity,” Mr Cain said.

Since 2015, more than 60 businesses have received more than $24 million in revenue from the Coles Nurture Fund.

Businesses with innovative ideas, fewer than 50 full time employees and turnover of less than $25 million in annual revenue are eligible to apply.

Applications close at 5pm AEST March, 19, 2021.

