Grants to drive innovation, sustainability open to producers

Major supermarket launches fund for producers to drive innovation and sustainability. Copyright News Corp Australia.

Major supermarket launches fund for producers to drive innovation and sustainability. Copyright News Corp Australia.

Grants of up to $500,000 will be available to Australian farmers and producers as part of a fund to drive innovation and sustainability in the industry.

The Coles Nurture Fund will be available to small and medium sized businesses to develop new products, technologies and processes.

LOCAL NEWS: PHOTOS: Momentous day for new Plainland school

In a statement, Coles CEO Steven Cain, encouraged businesses to apply for financial support in Round nine of the Coles Nurture Fund.

He said the grants were to “inspire customers” and improve sustainability on farms and in production facilities.

“We hope to drive differentiation, sustainable practices, extend growing seasons and improve productivity,” Mr Cain said.

LOCAL NEWS: PHOTOS: Inspirational ceremony honours region’s best

Since 2015, more than 60 businesses have received more than $24 million in revenue from the Coles Nurture Fund.

Businesses with innovative ideas, fewer than 50 full time employees and turnover of less than $25 million in annual revenue are eligible to apply.

Applications close at 5pm AEST March, 19, 2021.

More news by Hugh Suffell.