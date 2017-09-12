Grants to celebrate the fun of the Commonwealth Games

COMMUNITY groups located in the Scenic Rim are being encouraged to get into the spirit of 2018 Commonwealth Games by applying for a share of $20,000 in grant funds.

Mayor Greg Christensen said council had funded a special grants program to provide financial assistance of up to $3000 to support community groups organising events and activities to coincide with the games.

"Council's Game Ready Community Projects and Activities grants program has been formulated to meet the needs of the community in the lead up and during next year's games,” he said.

"We recognise that supporting community organisations through financial assistance is essential in helping develop and deliver projects and activities across the Scenic Rim to help celebrate this landmark event in 2018.”

Cr Christensen said community-based activities would support the wider program of events planned as part of council's cultural program and the Queen's Baton Relay, which will pass through the region on 1 April 2018.

"I look forward to seeing the many exciting and innovative projects that this program will support and working with participating groups to enhance the community connectedness of the Scenic Rim,” he said.

Applications for Game Ready Community Projects and Activities Grants close on September 29.

To find out more visit council's website www.scenicrim.qld.gov.au or contact council's Commonwealth Games project officer on 5540 5111.