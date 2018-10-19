Grants helping high-needs youth receive care at home

YOUNGCARE: Jason Borys of Boonah is able to be cared for at home under Youngcare funding.

Cordell Richardson

FOR 30-year-old Jason Borys, being able to stay in the comfort of his own home is a luxury.

Jason, who was an independent, social person, found himself confined to his bed for two years due to the unbearable pain he experienced when sitting in his wheelchair for more than a few hours at a time.

Jason dislocated his right hip and was diagnosed with arthritis in his hips and spine, causing him excruciating pain when sitting upright.

Youngcare's At Home Care Grant provided Jason the funds he needed to upgrade his electric wheelchair, giving him the freedom to meet with friends, volunteer and travel into the city.

Youngcare has launched its new Home Support Grants across Australia, making funding available to young people with high care needs aged 18-65 thanks to the support of the KFC Youth Foundation.

The grants will assist young people living with a disability to remain living at home, move back home or make their current home more accessible; avoiding inappropriate housing like aged care.

The grants fund essential equipment, home modifications and services such as respite or in-home care, vehicle modifications, household items and utilities, and therapy and rehabilitation services.

Youngcare's Chief Executive Officer Anthony Ryan said the grants would be life-changing for thousands of young Australians like Jason and those in similar situations.

"Despite the rollout of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) in July, there are still thousands of young people with high care needs restricted in their ability to live with independence, dignity and choice," he said.

"Youngcare is uniquely equipped and experienced to fill the gaps the NDIS is yet to meet, by providing essential grants to keep young people with high care needs at home, and out of inappropriate housing such as aged care."

See youngcare.com.au/what-we-do/grants/home-support-grant/.