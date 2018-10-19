Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
YOUNGCARE: Jason Borys of Boonah is able to be cared for at home under Youngcare funding.
YOUNGCARE: Jason Borys of Boonah is able to be cared for at home under Youngcare funding. Cordell Richardson
Health

Grants helping high-needs youth receive care at home

Emma Clarke
by
19th Oct 2018 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR 30-year-old Jason Borys, being able to stay in the comfort of his own home is a luxury.

Jason, who was an independent, social person, found himself confined to his bed for two years due to the unbearable pain he experienced when sitting in his wheelchair for more than a few hours at a time.

Jason dislocated his right hip and was diagnosed with arthritis in his hips and spine, causing him excruciating pain when sitting upright.

Youngcare's At Home Care Grant provided Jason the funds he needed to upgrade his electric wheelchair, giving him the freedom to meet with friends, volunteer and travel into the city.

Youngcare has launched its new Home Support Grants across Australia, making funding available to young people with high care needs aged 18-65 thanks to the support of the KFC Youth Foundation.

The grants will assist young people living with a disability to remain living at home, move back home or make their current home more accessible; avoiding inappropriate housing like aged care.

The grants fund essential equipment, home modifications and services such as respite or in-home care, vehicle modifications, household items and utilities, and therapy and rehabilitation services.

Youngcare's Chief Executive Officer Anthony Ryan said the grants would be life-changing for thousands of young Australians like Jason and those in similar situations.

"Despite the rollout of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) in July, there are still thousands of young people with high care needs restricted in their ability to live with independence, dignity and choice," he said.

"Youngcare is uniquely equipped and experienced to fill the gaps the NDIS is yet to meet, by providing essential grants to keep young people with high care needs at home, and out of inappropriate housing such as aged care."

See youngcare.com.au/what-we-do/grants/home-support-grant/.

Related Items

care funding high-needs care youngcare youth care
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Where to buy property for under $200k

    premium_icon Where to buy property for under $200k

    Property First home buyers, investors have the chance to snap up property for less than $200,000.

    • 19th Oct 2018 2:30 PM
    Unlawful catch of protected fish prompts Fisheries appeal

    Unlawful catch of protected fish prompts Fisheries appeal

    Crime Protected no-take species caught and discarded on the river bank

    • 19th Oct 2018 3:20 PM
    What's on in Ipswich this weekend

    What's on in Ipswich this weekend

    News 10 things to do in and around the city on Saturday and Sunday

    Jump in for free fun at council's pool parties

    Jump in for free fun at council's pool parties

    News Free pool parties will be held around the Scenic Rim this November

    • 19th Oct 2018 3:49 PM

    Local Partners