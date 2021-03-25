Grantham lodge nominated as labour hire quarantine location

A three-month assessment process to provide a solution to maintain the nation’s food security and provide relief to local growers suffering from a crippling labour shortage crisis is imminent.

A plan to bring Pacific Islander labourers into the Lockyer Valley is set to receive state government approval this week that will allow workers to quarantine in a local 250-bed facility before they get to work on local farms.

State Member for Lockyer Mr Jim McDonald said 12 months ago there was a shortage of more than 25,000 workers across Australia and currently, there was a shortfall of 7,000 workers in Queensland.

“Right now we are not in the peak growing season but already some farms have left behind a total of 85 hectares of produce,” Mr McDonald said.

With plane loads of workers not coming into the country in December and February, the issue has compounded.

CEO of Mulgowie Farming Company, Fabian Carniel, told News Corp it had been “challenging” for local producers with multi-generational farmers struggling to manage and mitigate the shortfall in workers.

“On Monday we had to leave some crop behind because we were short of labour on that day,” Mr Carniel said.

In December, an application was made through a risk assessment process with the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries and chief health office to assess the option of bringing Pacific Islander workers into a facility in Grantham.

Mr McDonald said the chief health officer, Dr Jeannette Young, was satisfied after some additional requirements had been met, to sign off on the proposal and grant conditional approval.

“We want to make sure all the people involved are safe,” Mr McDonald said.

Mr Carniel said it was “unfortunate” it had taken three months to arrive at the current position as farmers had been sustaining the heavy costs of the disruption that were “not flowing through the supply chain”.

“It started before Christmas but it is really starting to bite now,” Mr Carniel said.

Local producers were “exploring all options” when it came to sourcing labour whether it was from within the region, interstate or through the Pacific Islander scheme.

Mr McDonald was “confident” that conditional approval would occur by Friday, and that the first plane load of workers would be arriving soon following approval from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

“We’ve had floods, drought, storms, fires and now we’ve got a worker shortage,” Mr McDonald said.



“It’s a threat to Australia’s national food security,” Mr McDonald said.



Mr McDonald and Mr Carniel stressed there was “availability everywhere” for locals to work.