Grantham hero fiery shaves 9-year-old beard for good cause

Grantham RFB volunteer Geoff Purton shaved off his hair and beard to raise money for victims of the 2019/20 bushfires. Photo: 7 News.

A Lockyer Valley fiery and local hero who survived the 2011 Grantham floods has shaved his almost 10-year-old beard and all of his hair for a good cause.

Grantham Rural Fire Brigade volunteer Geoff Purton said he wanted to “do his bit” to raise money for survivors and the families of fiery’s lost in the 2019/20 bushfire season.

After fundraising for more than a year, Geoff took the plunge on Saturday for Shave for the Fallen, and had all his hair cut off as a means of saying “we still think of you”.

“It’s never good to go to work and not come home, but I think it’s worse when you’re a volunteer like those firefighters who were killed,” Geoff said.



The volunteer firefighter of more than 25 years knows what it is like to go through such a tragedy.

He stood on the Grantham railway bridge as the inland tsunami roared into the Lockyer Valley, claiming 12 lives in and around the Grantham district, some of whom were his friends, and destroyed nearly 150 homes.

Geoff Purton at the railway bridge that the cars got stuck under. Picture, John Gass

“I haven’t been to a bushfire of the intent of those in 2019/20 but I have been in precarious situations that make you stop and think,” Geoff said.

After being clean shaven for the first time since 2012, Geoff said he feels “very different”.

“They say it’s taken almost 10 years off my appearance,” he said.

Geoff has put the call out for more locals to support his fundraising mission.

“People still think about what happened 12 months on,” Geoff said.

Donations can continue to be made until the end of March to Shave for the Fallen.

Account Name: Shave for the Fallen

BSB: 084 657

Account Number: 87375 0388.